Stay Away From flu and Pollen, Breathe Better with Dreo Air Purifier Smart, H13 True HEPA filter, and energy saving.

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to American Lung Association, 135 million Americans are breathing unhealthy air. People inhale lots of pollutants unknowingly, not just germs, but also small particles in the air, which have long-lasting adverse effects on the lungs. Masks can protect us outdoors, but indoors, we desire to breathe freely. As a brand that focuses on healthy home life, Dreo launched a new product-- Dreo macro pro air purifier that can remove 99.97% of pollutants in the air, bringing you the purest breath.

Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier (PRNewswire)

CADR 311, purifies the whole room in 5 minutes

Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier uses TurboPure™ technology and a pioneering air duct, that can ventilate the room 360° in a short time. Certificated by AHAM, Dreo macro pro air purifier Enable 4.8 air changes per hour in a 283 sq. ft. room. Up to 679 sq. ft., just 30min for 1 air change. Also, it has an automatic mode, just turn it on and put it in any corner of your home, it will automatically bring you fresh air and you can judge the air quality by 4 color signal lights.

H13 True HEPA+Carbon Filter, pollutants have nowhere to hide.

Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier has customized a 3-stage H13 type high-efficiency filter, which can capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Furthermore, tested by SGS and ECAR, it can remove 99.99% of the H1N1 virus and capture certain bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans. These technologies have solved the problems of the indoor air environment, making it possible to live a healthy, comfortable and sustainable life.

Certificated by ENERGY STAR, only 12 cents per week

Certificated by ENERGY STAR, Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier equips an energy-saving and self-adaptive system. Requires only 12 cents to run for a week in automatic mode, which uses less energy than a light bulb.

For additional information on Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier, please visit the Dreo website or Amazon here.

ABOUT DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create a balance between technology and lifestyle.

With a unique philosophy that places Air at its core. Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products like Tower fans, Air Purifiers, Space Heaters, and Air conditioners.

Our ultimate ambition is to make every homelife experience a delightful breeze.

Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hesung Innovation Limited