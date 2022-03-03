Picwell and Bentek Partner to Simplify the Healthcare Benefits Enrollment Experience

PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March 3, 2022 – Picwell, leading provider of benefits decision support, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with Bentek , the benefits administration and enrollment solution for the Public Sector.

Through this partnership, Picwell's innovative solution will be made available to Bentek's customers, making it easier than ever for employees to select and use their healthcare benefits.

"We couldn't be happier to announce this new partnership with Bentek," said Matthew Sydney, President and CEO of Picwell. "With healthcare benefits becoming increasingly complex and confusing, providing a solution that will help consumers better understand and select their benefits has never been more critical. Partnering with Bentek will allow us to deliver our technology to help hundreds of thousands of consumers make smarter benefits decisions."

Picwell's unique tool utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the optimal plans for an employee's individual needs and guides them to the right plans based on their personal preferences - all in just a few minutes.

Bentek's cloud-based platform provides all-inclusive services to the Public Sector, simplifying the benefits experience for employers, employees, and retirees so they can focus on their work within the communities they serve.

"We are excited that our partnership with Picwell will help round out our product," said Kurt Gehring, CEO of Bentek. "Selecting the right benefits is more important than ever before, and this self-service helps our clients make the best decisions for themselves and their families."

Together, Picwell and Bentek will work to provide both employers and employees with a streamlined, seamless benefits administration and enrollment experience.

About Picwell

Picwell is a healthcare technology company providing enterprise solutions to enhance health insurance and employee benefits and improve consumer experiences. Its flagship offering, Picwell DX, is a SaaS-based decision support product that uses artificial intelligence to match individuals to the right health benefits during enrollment by predicting future care considerations, estimating out-of-pocket expenses, and accounting for individual preferences. Visit picwell.com to learn more.

About Bentek

With more than 150 public sector clients, Bentek is the trusted benefits administration and enrollment solution for local municipalities. Bentek's audit tools keep data clean, while the self-billing feature saves staff reconciliation time. Bentek's services include unlimited consultative service, technical support, comprehensive project management, and year-round management of system configurations. Bentek's proven implementation methodology guarantees 100% client success. Visit mybentek.com to learn more.

