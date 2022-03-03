NASAA Highlights National Consumer Protection Week; Offers Education Resources To Help Protect Investors From Fraud

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Consumer Protection Week, March 6-12, 2022, the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) is highlighting investor education resources to help protect investors of all ages from financial fraud and abuse.
"NASAA members are committed to providing tools to educate and guide investors to make smart, informed financial decisions," said Melanie Senter Lubin, NASAA President and Maryland Securities Commissioner. "Whether new to investing or already investing, being an informed investor means having a plan and understanding each of your investments."
NASAA's Investor Education website, along with a network of state and provincial securities regulators across the NASAA membership, are responsible for developing, delivering, coordinating and supporting investor education initiatives that can be used by state and provincial securities regulators in their ongoing endeavor to improve the level of financial literacy in their jurisdictions.
Among the reporting and educational resources available to the public, NASAA recommends investors review the top four Investor Education offerings on NASAA.org:
- How to report a scam or file a complaint about an investment adviser.
- Learn from Informed Investor Advisories and Alerts that reflect current investing trends, including Decentralized Finance, Protecting Online Accounts, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).
- Listen to the "Real Life Regulators" podcast, which presents true cases of financial fraud, and the "NASAA Talks" podcast, which discusses issues of interest to investor, policymakers, and the investment industry.
- Watch three series of short videos: "Get in the Know," "Millennial Moments," and "The Fraud Ninja." Each series provides investor education information in easy-to-understand language.
NASAA member securities regulators have a 102-year mission to protect investors from scams and theft through education. Many member jurisdictions have developed active investor education outreach programs within their communities to help local investors become better prepared to fight investment fraud.
Learn more about NASAA at www.nasaa.org.
SOURCE North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA)