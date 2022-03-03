CHENMED WINS RAGAN'S VIDEO, VISUAL & VIRTUAL AWARD FOR COVID-19 #VAXTHENATION CAMPAIGN

MIAMI, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care for underserved seniors, has won a Ragan's Video, Visual & Virtual Award for its integrated VaxTheNation™ COVID-19 campaign. The multi-media campaign engaged ChenMed employees, patients and the community to receive COVID-19 vaccines, boosting vaccination rates and combatting misinformation.

ChenMed's VaxTheNation campaign aimed to educate and benefit a range of both internal and external stakeholders over a 15-month period. Each of these audiences was motivated by a different goal, and with differing objectives came a range of video, PR, marketing, digital and social content. More than 381 posts with the VaxTheNation hashtag garnered 183,000 organic impressions and more than 49,000 new followers from March 1, 2020 to June 1, 2021. This large-scale, calculated campaign had an amazing impact on patients, physicians, employees, the communities ChenMed serves and the general public.

"We couldn't have achieved the results we did without the tireless work of our doctors, clinicians, and front-line teams who went the extra mile, laboring countless hours to get the vaccine into arms," said Jason Lane, M.D., national medical director, clinical strategy and outcomes for ChenMed. "To vaccinate 90 percent of the seniors under our care during a pandemic is a tremendous accomplishment."

In addition to patients, the VaxTheNation campaign helped achieve a near 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate among ChenMed doctors and employees. The campaign featured videos of employee and patient stories, virtual backgrounds, senior activities and more than 1.2 million love calls to patients that helped fight loneliness and inspired them to stay safe and receive the vaccine. COVID-19 "Ask the Doctors" telephone town halls were also held for the general public, with more than 125 ChenMed doctors and care team members contributing, educating more than 700,000 at-risk seniors about how to stay safe during the pandemic. ChenMed competed in its category against other notable organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, Iron Mountain and YMCA of the USA to win the award.

"I'm so proud of our marketing and communications team for coming together and envisioning the VaxTheNation campaign, creatively communicating access to vaccines in our medical centers, encouraging the vaccination of all and addressing misinformation and equity issues," said Marke Dickinson, chief marketing officer for ChenMed. "I am impressed with our marketing team's strategic vision, segmenting different audiences and addressing them effectively, spotlighting ChenMed as a trusted thought leader. Most important is the impact this campaign has had on the underserved communities we serve and saving thousands of lives. We are working to replicate this success so that we are able to reach more seniors with our model of care, delivering better health to them."

ABOUT CHENMED

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed also was honored by Newsweek as a "Most Loved Workplace" in 2021; and certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute. Bringing concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

