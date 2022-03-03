To Better Align with its Strategic Priorities and Commitment to Sustainability, VLS Changes Name to VLS Environmental Solutions

HOUSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To reinforce its commitment to assuring environmental sustainability for generations to come, VLS Recovery Services, the North American leader in delivering innovative environmental solutions, has changed its name to VLS Environmental Solutions, effective March 1, 2022.

Sustainable environmental practices and compliance have always been foundational to VLS, and the company believes that the "Environmental Solutions" name is a better description of its current business model as an industry-leading sustainability solutions provider. The company continues to build its reputation in the environmental services space by helping customers meet sustainability goals across its Waste, Rail, and Marine divisions.

The genesis of this change was first seen in VLS's 2020 Introductory ESG Report, which outlined the high environmental standards the company relies on to earn the support of the communities in which it works, drive positive relationships with governmental agencies, build loyalty among employees, and minimize injury, waste, and overall environmental impact.

VLS's key environmental and safety priorities include: Reduce Waste and Emissions, Increase Beneficial Reuse, and Reduce Safety Incidents. In 2020, the company replaced 288,777 tons of coal, natural gas, and petroleum with its alternative engineered fuel and waste-to-energy offering, expanded partnerships with suppliers to develop comprehensive solutions to meet customer needs, and achieved a 48% reduction in Total Recordable Injury Rate.

"We are constantly seeking to lead with innovative solutions, as well as improve the way we operate and provide our employees with opportunities to learn and grow," commented John Magee, the company's President and CEO. "This name change is simply a highly-visible demonstration of the VLS commitment to serving and protecting the environment by providing our customers with sustainable solutions."

VLS Environmental Solutions will continue expanding its focus on protecting the climate and conserving the planet's natural resources through its innovative and sustainable environmental solutions. Its 27 locations and over 750 employees provide coverage across the United States and into Mexico.

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions, a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners, provides customized waste processing solutions for non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, and wastewater treatment. The Company's Railcar Cleaning division provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products including chemicals, hardened materials and pressurized gases using the most environmentally friendly and safe processes in the industry. Also, the Company's Marine Division has state-of-the-art barge cleaning and repair facilities for a wide variety of petroleum and chemical solvents. Today, VLS has over 750 employees in 27 locations across the country. For more information about VLS, visit: www.vlses.com.

