Universal Technical Institute-Orlando Launches BMW FastTrack Technician Training Program to Help Meet Demand for Automotive Technicians

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has launched the first session of its new BMW FastTrack technician training programs at the Orlando, Fla. campus, the second location to begin offering the 12-week advanced training program. A collaboration between the luxury-class German automaker and UTI, the nation's leading provider of automotive technician training, BMW FastTrack provides state-of-the-industry training on the latest models in production, utilizing the tools, technology, and procedures that are specific and proprietary to BMW vehicles.

Any student who completes UTI's core automotive program is eligible to apply for the additional BMW-specific training, which includes four technologies: workshop, electrical, chassis, and drivetrain. Once the BMW FastTrack curriculum is complete, students can earn seven BMW factory credentials and a BMW Associate Level Certification – after passing BMW-specific ASE testing and assessments. Graduates may also apply for additional, advanced training in the BMW STEP program, which is offered at BMW locations.

"We are thrilled to be starting one of the first classes of students entering the BMW FastTrack training on UTI campuses," said Timothy Dauber, campus president at UTI-Orlando. "Students will be learning from top instructors in their respective fields. This program makes our graduates even more prepared to enter the automotive workforce as BMW technicians immediately upon graduation. Graduates who go to work at a BMW dealership may also be eligible for tuition reimbursement and other incentives, so it's a great opportunity for our students to increase their knowledge and prepare for a rewarding, lifelong career."

"There is a need for more highly skilled BMW technicians across our dealer network, so our alliance with Universal Technical Institute is critical to ensuring our dealers have the staff they need, and our customers receive the exemplary service they've come to expect," said Gary Uyematsu, national technical training manager, BMW of North America. "Upon completion of the UTI program, technicians arrive at our dealers fully equipped to make an immediate contribution as maintenance level technicians.

The BMW FastTrack program launched at UTI's Avondale, Ariz. in January; the program is slated to begin at UTI-Long Beach in April 2022, with additional campuses planned for later in the year.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 14 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and on Twitter @news_UTI.

About BMW North America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and the Rolls-Royce brand of Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 144 BMW motorcycle retailers, 108 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group's sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

