Talisker Announces High Grade Results from the Pioneer Zone

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce further high-grade results from multiple drill holes highlighted by 38.00 g/t Au over 1.00 metres within 13.51 g/t Au over 3.00 metres (SBP-2021-010) and 26.00 g/t Au over 1.00 metres (SBP-2021-011) at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project.

Key Points:

The holes in this release are located within the Pioneer Block. The principal targets were the 77 and 51BFW veins.

Hole SBP-2021-008 intersected high-grade gold on the two veins highlighted by 27.30 g/t Au over 1.00 metres within 14.20 g/t Au over 2.00 metres (New Vein) and 10.46 g/t Au over 1.00 metres (52 Vein).

Hole SBP-2021-010 intersected 38.00 g/t Au over 1.00 metres within 13.51 g/t Au over 3.00 metres in a new vein.

Hole SBP-2021-011 intersected 26.00 g/t Au over 1.00 metres within 14.10 g/t Au over 2.00 metres in a new vein.

All new veins are currently being modelled to understand the strike and dip potential.

Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 282 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.32 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.86 metres.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, "The drill results coming out of the northwestern portion of the Pioneer Block are opening up an underexplored historic ownership gap zone, showing high-grade veins with good mineralization widths. We see this area as having significant potential to substantially increase the resource base moving forward."

Seven diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 116,030 metres (227 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Bralorne Gold Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 5,221 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

Hole Descriptions:

SBP-2021-008 Hole Description

Complete preliminary results received

Located in the Pioneer Block and intersected granitic intrusive

52 vein intersected from 159.50 to 160.50 m

New vein intersected from 387.00 to 388.00 m

SBP-2021-010 Hole Description

Complete preliminary results received

Located in the Pioneer Block and intersected granitic intrusive and basalt

222 vein intersected from 165.50 to 166.00 m

New vein intersected from 182.50 to 183.5 m

New vein intersected from 192.00 to 193.00 m

SBP-2021-011 Hole Description

Complete preliminary results received

Located in the Pioneer Block and intersected basalt and granitic intrusive

New vein intersected from 199.00 to 200.00 m

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos.

All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Holes SB-2021-008, 010, 011 RC Drill Hole

Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SBP-2021-008 159.5 160 0.5 1.51 52 Vein Au-AA26 SBP-2021-008 160 160.5 0.5 19.40 Au-AA26 SBP-2021-008 160.5 161 0.5 0.48 Halo Au-AA26

SBP-2021-008 387 388 1 27.30 New Vein Au-AA26 SBP-2021-008 388 389 1 1.09 Halo Au-AA26 SBP-2021-008 389 390 1 0.21 Au-AA26 SBP-2021-008 390 391 1 0.32 Au-AA26 SBP-2021-008 391 392 1 0.34 Au-AA26 SBP-2021-008 392 393 1 0.61 Au-AA26

SBP-2021-010 165.5 166 0.5 11.10 222 Vein Au-AA26 SBP-2021-010 166 166.5 0.5 2.62 Halo Au-AA26 SBP-2021-010 166.5 167 0.5 1.60 Au-AA26

SBP-2021-010 182.5 183 0.5 8.40 New Vein Au-AA26 SBP-2021-010 183 183.5 0.5 2.15 Au-AA26 SBP-2021-010 183.5 184 0.5 2.69 Halo Au-AA26 SBP-2021-010 184 184.5 0.5 1.72 Au-AA26

SBP-2021-010 192 193 1 38.00 New Vein Au-AA26 SBP-2021-010 193 194 1 1.15 Halo Au-AA26 SBP-2021-010 194 195 1 1.39 Au-AA26 SBP-2021-010 195 196 1 0.12 Au-AA26

SBP-2021-011 199 200 1 26.00 New Vein Au-AA26 SBP-2021-011 200 201 1 2.20 Halo Au-AA26 SBP-2021-011 201 202 1 0.24 Au-AA26



Notes: RC drill hole SBP-2021-008 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 176; Dip -57. RC drill hole SBP-2021-010 has a collar

orientation of Azimuth 176; Dip -45. RC drill hole SBP-2021-011 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 177; Dip -59. True widths are

estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported

includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in exploring gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project, where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive, systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm, respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: SBP-2021-008, 010 and 011 hole location within the Pioneer Block. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: SBP-2021-008 and 010 cross section with vein intersections and grade. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3: SBP-2021-011 cross section with vein intersections and grade. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Talisker Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

