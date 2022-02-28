A subgroup analysis of Medivir´s phase II study of MIV-711 for osteoarthritis shows statistically significant reduction in OA pain

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq: MVIR) (Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that an article entitled "Symptomatic and structural benefit of cathepsin K inhibition by MIV-711 in a subgroup with unilateral pain: post-hoc analysis of a randomised phase 2a clinical trial" by Bihlet, A.R. et al has been published in Clinical and Experimental Rheumatology 2022 (Articles In Press CER15118, https://www.clinexprheumatol.org/).

Extensive pain in one knee, other than the target-knee for which pain is measured, may confound osteoarthritis (OA) pain outcomes. This exploratory analysis focused on a subgroup of patients in the MIV-711 phase IIa trial with pain predominantly in one knee (unilateral pain). In a subgroup with predominantly unilateral knee pain, a statistically significant reduction in OA pain by MIV-711 treatment was found, with concurrent beneficial structural effects.

-Although patient numbers necessarily become relatively small in this type of subgroup analysis, the results are very exciting and may suggest a way forward for further studies of disease modification for osteoarthritis with MIV-711, said Fredrik Öberg, CSO of Medivir

For more information please contact:

Jens Lindberg, CEO, Medivir AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 5468 3100.

E-mail: jens.lindberg@medivir.com



About osteoarthritis

Up to 40 percent of the population over 65 suffer from osteoarthritis (OA), characterized by pain and varying degrees of inflammation in one or more joints, mainly knees, hips and hands. Osteoarthritis in weight-bearing joints, like knees and hips, induces an increasing level of pain and decreased mobility for the patient, and may eventually result in joint replacement surgery. Drugs capable of slowing, stopping or even reversing the progression of the disease are referred to as Disease Modifying Osteoarthritis Drugs (DMOAD). There is currently no such therapy approved for osteoarthritis and current treatments affect only day to day symptoms without affecting degenerative changes in the diseased joint.

About MIV-711

MIV-711 is a potent and selective inhibitor of cathepsin K, the principal protease involved in breaking down collagen in bone and cartilage. It is being developed to slow, stop or reverse the progressive degeneration of joints affected by osteoarthritis, and is therefore a potential DMOAD.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (MIV-818), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

