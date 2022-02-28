SkillsetGroup Announces Charitable Alliance with Paramount Scholarship Provider

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paramount Education Partnership (PEP) will be a major beneficiary of SkillsetGroup's growing charitable initiatives, the company announced.

SkillsetGroup is an innovative and dynamic staffing company in Southern California focusing on manufacturing, technical, engineering and IT staffing. (PRNewsfoto/SkillsetGroup) (PRNewswire)

PEP is a collaboration between the City of Paramount, the Paramount Unified School District, and the Paramount Chamber of Commerce. As part of its mission to promote advanced education for City residents, PEP offers yearly scholarships to local students through its non-profit foundation.

SkillsetGroup staffing and consulting company's chief marketing officer Jose Baca is a PEP board member and the driving force behind this alliance. Proceeds from the first major fundraising event this summer by SkillsetGroup's non-profit, SkillsetGives, will largely go to making sure more Paramount students can attend trade schools, community colleges and four-year universities, regardless of their family or personal resources.

"Our business at SkillsetGroup is devoted to finding and developing professional talent," Baca said. "As someone who grew up in Paramount, I know the educational and career challenges facing our kids. That's why I knew that PEP should be a major beneficiary of our charitable initiatives through SkillsetGives; our imperative to nurture top talent fits perfectly with PEP's mission."

PEP scholarships of $1,000 are awarded to students attending a community college and $3,000 to students attending an accredited four-year state university within the U.S, including vocational/trade/technical schools. Scholarships are $4,000 if attending a University of California campus or a private four-year university in the U.S. These scholarship funds may only be used to pay tuition, fees, books, and supplies.

"Statistics show that a college graduate with a bachelor's degree can earn more than twice as much as someone without a high school diploma," said PEP Foundation Board President Matt Knabe. "The partners that make up PEP value the importance of a strong education, truly believe in our students, and want them to succeed. The PEP scholarships are one way of helping these individuals attain their goals."

SkillsetGives will soon be announcing the details of its inaugural golf tournament fundraiser set for August 12, 2022. Proceeds will help seed the budget of SkillsetGives, as well as generating funds for PEP; a golf-centered veterans' support organization called 42MM; and a Paramount-based non-profit startup that serves orphaned children and needy families in Baja Norte.

Nearly all SkillsetGives funds will be either distributed to worthy causes or will be invested in fundraising events to grow our capacity for giving in the future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkillsetGroup