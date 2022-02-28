Seelos Therapeutics Announces Dosing of the First Participants in a Registrational Phase II/III Trial of SLS-005 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis on the HEALEY ALS Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced the dosing of the first participants in its registrational Phase II/III trial studying the investigational treatment SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease) on the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial.

"Initiating this trial is a major achievement for Seelos and we are honored to be part of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial. We look forward to offering this investigational therapy to people suffering with this debilitating disease," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos.

"We are thankful to all the patients with ALS who participate in the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial and help develop new treatments in a much faster and more efficient approach. Partnering with Seelos to determine the efficacy of SLS-005 in this platform trial will give answers sooner because of the sharing of data and infrastructure with other regimens in the platform trial," added Merit Cudkowicz, MD, director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital, Chief of the Department of Neurology, and Principal Investigator of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial.

Seelos' Phase II/III trial (NCT05136885) plans to enroll 160 participants with either familial or sporadic ALS in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial. Participants will be randomized 3:1 (drug: placebo) and studied with a primary endpoint measuring change from baseline on Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R) score at 24 weeks. Secondary endpoints will also be measured at 24 weeks, including change from baseline in slow vital capacity, muscle strength, quality of life measurements as well as additional signs of disease progression.

If you are a patient (PALS) or caregiver of someone with ALS (CALS) and would like more information, please visit: https://seelostherapeutics.com/patients-and-caregivers/

About SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion)

SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material. In animal models of several diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, SLS-005 has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. SLS-005 has previously received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of ALS from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and from the European Medicines Agency in the EU. SLS-005 is an investigational treatment and is not currently approved by any health authority for medicinal use.

About Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a group of rare neurological diseases that mainly involve the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. In ALS, both the upper motor neurons and the lower motor neurons degenerate or die and stop sending messages to the muscles. Unable to function, the muscles gradually weaken, start to twitch (called fasciculations), and waste away (called atrophy). Eventually, the brain loses its ability to initiate and control voluntary movements. The disease is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time. The majority of ALS cases (90 percent or more) are considered sporadic. This means the disease seems to occur at random with no clearly associated risk factors and no family history of the disease. Although family members of people with sporadic ALS are at an increased risk for the disease, the overall risk is very low, and most will not develop ALS.

Most people with ALS eventually die from respiratory failure, usually within 3 to 5 years from when the symptoms first appear. However, about 10 percent of people with ALS survive for 10 or more years. Currently, there is no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to halt or reverse, the progression of the disease.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' Registrational Phase II/III Trial of SLS-005 treatment of ALS (the "Trial"), the number of patients to be enrolled in the Trial, the expected duration of the Trial, the primary and secondary endpoints to be evaluated in the Trial and statements regarding SLS-005's prospects and statements regarding the Company's potential market opportunity. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, or continuing its Trial, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials (including the risk that the results from the prior studies of SLS-005 may not be replicated or may be materially different from the results of the Trial or other future trails and studies of SLS-005), the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

