PEAKACTIVITY RESTRUCTURES FOR ACCELERATED GROWTH

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeakActivity , a leading digital acceleration and technology services company, has announced several organizational changes and new hires to its executive leadership team. The changes come in response to market demand for eCommerce expertise, PeakActivity's unprecedented annual growth , and their continual desire to deliver on client needs.

The new leadership team members include:

Andrew Boyland , President - Responsible for the company's overall operations and financial profitability. Andy has previous experience leading early-to-middle stage companies through their growth phases and has served in executive management roles at several public and private technology ventures.

Jeffrey Wilks , Chief Revenue Officer - Oversees company growth with management responsibilities over Sales, Client Success, Recruiting, and Marketing. Jeffrey possesses extensive experience at preeminent technology companies, eCommerce platforms and marketplaces, and global marketing agencies.

Melissa Crow , Head of Operations - Develops agile teams and scalable processes so PeakActivity can consistently deliver complex client projects with excellence. Melissa manages Delivery, Software Engineering, and Quality Assurance Engineering teams, and has served in similar roles at other global consultancies.

Sara Meza , Head of Digital Strategy - Guides all eCommerce capabilities, including business intelligence, multi-channel strategy, UX, SEO, conversion rate optimization, and email marketing. Sara has launched, led, and grown numerous websites over the course of her career from start-ups to businesses with over $4 billion in annual revenue.

"Our combined experience makes PeakActivity even more valuable to our existing clients, more attractive to prospects, and perhaps most importantly, more enjoyable for the Peaksters that work here every day," says Manish Hirapara, CEO of PeakActivity.

Other members of the leadership team have also expanded their roles:

Rob Petrosino, Head of Innovation - Spearheads emerging technology efforts, including spatial computing and machine learning.

Ali Riveira, Head of Technology Solutions - Responsible for delivering exceptional technical solutions for clients and partners.

Cheri Siedle, Head of People & Culture - Leads training and development, performance management, retaining talent, and human resources operations.

Richard Viens and Manish Hirapara will continue in their current roles as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer respectively.

About PeakActivity

PeakActivity is a digital acceleration and technology services company that enables progress for businesses at every point of their digital journey through modernization, optimization, innovation, and engineering services. For more information, visit www.PeakActivity.com or contact Hello@PeakActivity.com .

