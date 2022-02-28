Megatel Capital Investment Expands Capital Markets Division with New Vice Presidents

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Megatel Capital Investment, the capital markets division of The Megatel Group, announced today that the company has welcomed two industry professionals, Keith Cawley and Paul Dietterich, as regional vice presidents.

Megatel Capital Investment (PRNewsfoto/Megatel Capital Investment) (PRNewswire)

Cawley, regional vice president of the Midwest region, previously served as a regional sales director at NexPoint Advisors, L.P. from 2017 to 2022, where he specialized in the sale of alternative investments including real estate investment trusts, Delaware statutory trusts, mutual fund structures, and interval funds. Prior to Nexpoint, Cawley was an internal wholesaler with MetLife, where he became an expert in retirement planning and generational income strategies. His career commenced after earning a bachelor's degree in finance from The University of South Carolina. Cawley has been active in the industry for nearly a decade and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Dietterich, regional vice president of the Northeast region, has dedicated more than 15 years of his career to the finance and real estate industry. Prior to joining Megatel, Dietterich was a director at Rising Star Distributors. He previously served as a regional vice president with Realty Capital Securities, where he was responsible for sales distribution throughout the New York tri-state region.

"As The Megatel Group rapidly expands into new markets and product offerings, we are pleased to welcome new additions in support of this tremendous growth and innovation," said Trey Hoppe, MCI's executive vice president and managing director. "Keith and Paul are seasoned professionals who bring a wealth of experience and contacts to our team, adding significant depth and strength to our external sales team. We are delighted to have them on board and are very optimistic of what the future holds for our firm."

About Megatel Capital Investment

Megatel Capital Investments is the capital markets division of The Megatel Group, which is the parent company of MCI and Megatel Homes, LLC. Megatel Capital Investment funds help fuel the construction of homes built by Megatel as an additional source of construction financing. Founded in 2006, Megatel Homes has emerged as one of the most successful homebuilders in the state of Texas. The company has had considerable growth, with more than 100 developments comprised of several thousand homes completed since its founding.

Contact:

Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1377

damon@spotlightmarcom.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Megatel Capital Investment