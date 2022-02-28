Invitation to Loomis Capital Markets Day 2022

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis will host a Capital Markets Day on March 23, 2022, from 15:00-17:30 CET. The Capital Markets Day is virtual and a link to the event will be sent out to all attendees.
During the meeting, Loomis CEO, Patrik Andersson and the CFO, Kristian Ackeby, will present targets for 2022-2024 and give an update of the strategic direction. The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Please register and confirm participation here or by visiting www.loomis.com.
This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.
CONTACT:
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
Inbjudan till kapitalmarknadsdag 2022
View original content:
SOURCE Loomis AB