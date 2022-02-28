ICHNOS SCIENCES ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD TO INFORM RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative multispecific antibodies for oncology, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of experts in oncology, immunology, protein engineering, drug discovery and development. The SAB will provide strategic and scientific counsel to Ichnos Sciences' management and research and development team to help advance the company's proprietary BEAT® platform1 and multispecifics directed at blood cancers and solid tumors.

"The official establishment of our Scientific Advisory Board marks a significant step forward in our path for growth and progress at Ichnos Sciences," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and C.E.O. of Ichnos Sciences. "We are honored to welcome these leading experts in the fields of protein engineering and immuno-oncology, and I am confident that Ichnos Sciences will benefit from their individual and collective expertise as we work to make cure a reality for cancer patients."

Adam Cohen , M.D. - Associate Professor of Medicine, Director, Myeloma Immunotherapy, at the University of Pennsylvania , Philadelphia , USA . Dr. Cohen is a graduate of Harvard University , received his medical degree and residency training from University of Pennsylvania , and completed his hematology/medical oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York . He has lectured frequently and has been widely published in journals and book chapters on the areas of cancer immunotherapy and multiple myeloma.





Stefan Dübel, Ph.D. - Professor of Biotechnology and Director of the respective department at the Technische Universität Braunschweig, Germany . He has a Ph.D. from the University of Heidelberg and is the editor of the "Handbook of Therapeutic Antibodies" and other antibody engineering books. Dr Dübel is one of the inventors of antibody phage display, holds several patents in antibody engineering technology and cofounded several biotechnology companies.





Wolf Herve Fridman , M.D., Ph.D. - Professor Emeritus of Immunology, at Université de Paris Medical School, France . Dr. Fridman's focus is on the role the immune system plays in the control of human malignancies and he is world-renowned in the area of tumor immunology.





Sergio Giralt , M.D. - Professor of Medicine, Deputy Division Head of Hematologic Malignancies at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. His clinical research focus is on stem cell transplantation for patients with blood disorders. Dr Giralt trained and worked at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, where he was Deputy Chair of the Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapies. In May 2010 , he joined the faculty of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center to lead the Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Service and served as Chief until February 2020 .





Philippe Moreau , M.D. - Professor of Clinical Hematology, Head of Translational Research at the University Hospital of Nantes, France . He specializes in clinical hematology, with a particular focus on multiple myeloma and its treatment with high-dose therapy and novel agents, is widely published, and serves on the Board of Directors for the International Myeloma Society. Dr Moreau was appointed University Professor of Clinical Hematology at Nantes Faculty of Medicine in 2003.





Lawrence Olanoff , M.D., Ph.D. – Director , Ichnos Sciences, Adjunct Assistant Professor and Special Advisor to the President for Corporate Relations at the Medical University of South Carolina , United States . Dr. Olanoff previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer for Forest Laboratories, Inc., and Chief Executive Officer of Celsion Corporation. During his career, Dr. Olanoff made substantial contributions leading to thirty new drug approvals across several therapeutic areas. He received his Ph.D. in biomedical engineering and M.D. degree from Case Western Reserve University and has authored forty scientific publications on topics including drug delivery, pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism.





Sonia Quaratino , M.D., Ph.D. – Director, Ichnos Sciences, Former Chief Medical Officer of Kymab, where she oversaw a pipeline of assets in immuno-oncology and immunology. Dr Quaratino has over twenty-five years of experience in research and clinical development at large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and has served on multiple boards and overseen research programs at leading academic institutions. She has made significant contributions in the fields of translational clinical oncology and immunology while working at Novartis and Merck Serono and was a Professor of Immunology at the University of Southampton, where her research group focused on the interface between autoimmunity and cancer. Dr. Quaratino received her Medical Degree and Doctorate in Hematology-Oncology from the University of Palermo , and her Ph.D. in Immunology from Imperial College London.





Marion Subklewe , M.D. - Professor of Medicine, Head of Translational Cancer Immunology at Ludwig-Maximillans-Universitat, Germany . Dr Subklewe has been a consultant at the university since 2009, following completion of her postdoctoral research at Rockefeller University in New York . Her areas of focus include cancer immunology, novel tumor-associated antigens, biomarkers, cell therapy and therapeutic antibodies.





Lioudmila Tchistiakova, Ph.D. - Entrepreneur in Residence at Third Rock Ventures, Cambridge, Mass , USA. Dr. Tchistiakova specializes in helping companies navigate drug discovery and development opportunities with a particular focus on biotherapeutics. She received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry at the Shemyakin Institute of Biorganic Chemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences.

"Every member of our newly-formed scientific advisory board brings internationally recognized expertise in key areas that will help drive our research and development strategy forward – hematology, oncology, biotechnology, and cancer immunology," said Eric J. Feldman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Ichnos Sciences. "As we continue to advance our oncology portfolio, this esteemed board of scientific leaders brings valuable knowledge and experience to Ichnos Sciences. We are excited to partner with them as we work to create new drug options for cancer patients using our BEAT® platform."

About Ichnos Sciences Inc.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT® technology platform, along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

1 B ispecific E ngagement by A ntibodies based on the T CR

