Frankford Candy and Kellogg's® Team Up to Create New Easter Rice Krispies® and Apple Jacks™ Treats The new Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Rabbit, Apple Jacks™ White Candy Rabbit and Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Eggs are perfect additions to Easter baskets

PHILADELPHIA and BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Easter, Frankford Candy, the leader in the licensed confections and gifts industry, and Kellogg's are teaming up to bring two family favorite Kellogg's cereals to the Easter candy aisle with the launch of three new treats. The new Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Rabbit, Apple Jacks™ White Candy Rabbit and Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Eggs are available now for a limited time at retailers nationwide and online.

Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Rabbit (PRNewswire)

"At Frankford Candy, we've been helping people celebrate Easter with classic chocolate bunnies and eggs for 75 years," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "If you love the crunchy goodness of Kellogg's Rice Krispies and the sweet, delicious apple and cinnamon flavor of Apple Jacks, you'll want to try the newest additions to our Easter candy lineup before they're gone."

The three new Kellogg's products joining Frankford Candy's Easter lineup are:

The Rice Krispies ® Milk Chocolate Rabbit combines original Rice Krispies ® cereal with milk chocolate in a rabbit shape for a tasty, crispy and crunchy Easter treat. The Rice Krispies ® Milk Chocolate Rabbit is available in a 1.6-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $2.50 at Walmart and Five Below stores nationwide. It also is available in a 5-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $4.99 at Menards, Giant Eagle and H-E-B stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

The Apple Jacks ™ White Candy Rabbit brings the classic apple and cinnamon flavor of Apple Jacks ™ cereal to the Easter candy aisle in a creamy white candy rabbit shape. The Apple Jacks ™ White Candy Rabbit is available in a 1.6-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $2.50 at Walmart and Five Below stores nationwide, as well as online at Walmart.com, Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

The Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Eggs are crispy, crunchy half-inch eggs made with milk chocolate and original Rice Krispies® cereal. The Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Eggs come in a 5-ounce package designed to resemble a cereal box at a suggested retail price of $4 . The product is available at CVS and Wegmans stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

For more information on these and other seasonal and year-round treats, visit FrankfordCandy.com.

About Frankford Candy

Founded in 1947, Frankford Candy has grown to become one of the largest marketers of licensed confections and gifts in the United States. The company partners with the most respected companies in the entertainment and food industries to bring iconic brands to the candy aisle. For more information on Frankford Candy and its products, visit FrankfordCandy.com, and follow Frankford Candy on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest new items.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Kellogg's, Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks are trademarks of Kellogg NA Co., used with permission.

Apple Jacks™ White Candy Rabbit (PRNewswire)

Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Eggs (PRNewswire)

Frankford Candy logo (PRNewswire)

