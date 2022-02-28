CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind ELMS Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 4, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. ("ELMS") (NASDAQ: ELMS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against ELMS includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 4, 2022

Aggrieved ELMS investors only have until April 4, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

