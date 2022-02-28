CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Astra Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ("Astra") (NASDAQ: ASTR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Astra, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Astra includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 11, 2022

Aggrieved Astra investors only have until April 11, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

