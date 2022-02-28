Chatsworth Securities LLC Sees Opportunities in European M&A.

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Securities is focused on bringing its services to European companies seeking capital or liquidity particularly in the payments and renewable energy sectors. After noticing the rise of very aggressive valuations in these sectors over the past several years, especially in the U.S., it has actively sought European companies that wish to consider some type of cross border transaction.

"With strong regulations in Europe, acquiring a company that already holds the required licenses can cut 2-years or more for a company wishing to expand into the Europe. Furthermore, in Europe there are a great number of solid companies with reasonably valuations, with good cash flow, and strong management teams that are good merger or acquisition partners for U.S. companies. These companies, we have found, are very interested in discussing possible merger or acquisition scenarios with the right party. What's most surprising is that in countries like France, we see very strong balance sheets yet only around 20% are exiting with international buyers according to public records," said Marcus Magarian.

"Chatsworth Securities, which recently established a presence in Europe, has senior bankers ready to help European companies, as many American companies are seeking opportunities to expand in Europe," said Ralph DiFiore, Senior Managing Director.

Chatsworth Securities is an investment banking firm that has been providing financial advisory services to corporations and entrepreneurs since 1996. Chatsworth advises on both domestic and international M&A transactions, digital transformation, and capital raises for large and small companies. Chatsworth has participated as an underwriter in over six hundred public offerings and has raised over $5 billion for traditional and alternative money managers and their funds.

