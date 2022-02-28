ByteChek Appoints Former Deloitte CIO Larry Quinlan to Its Board of Directors

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ByteChek, the all-in-one compliance automation company that simplifies cybersecurity compliance for companies of all sizes, today announced the appointment of former Deloitte CIO and current ServiceNow Board member Larry Quinlan to its board of directors. Larry joins Lindsay Lee, Managing Partner at Authentic Ventures, and AJ Yawn, ByteChek Founder and CEO on the board.

"Larry's deep experience leading technical teams and innovative strategies immediately adds tremendous value to ByteChek as we transition into the leading enterprise governance, risk, and compliance software company," said ByteChek's CEO AJ Yawn. "Larry's experience at Deloitte and in boardrooms of market-leading enterprise software companies will help us scale to our next phase of growth as we continue to make compliance suck less for B2B companies around the world."

As Global Chief Information Officer for Deloitte, the $45B professional services firm, Larry was responsible for all facets of technology strategy and operations, overseeing over 10,000 IT professionals in 175 countries. Larry worked directly with the firm's Global Board of Directors as leader of its technology and global cybersecurity defense program, a multi-year, $650M+ effort. In addition to his CIO role, Larry drove significant revenue as lead client partner for large global clients in the hospitality and technology sectors. He has advised Fortune 500 boards and CEOs on a wide range of IT, cybersecurity, and digital strategic priorities. Larry also led the Deloitte CIO Academy, a program that provides coaching, mentoring, and leadership development training for CIOs at various stages of their career progression. Larry has extensive boardroom experience. He is a board member of ServiceNow, NPower, and KIPP Charter Schools of Miami Dade County. He is also a past co-chair of the Global Leadership Forum and chair of the IT Committee for the United Way of Miami-Dade County. Larry has also served on the boards of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) and the Nashville Technology Council. Larry is passionate about improving technology and education in underserved communities.

"Cybersecurity compliance continues to be a pain point for companies across the globe, and ByteChek is at the forefront of building disruptive technology to help companies build, manage and assess their cybersecurity programs," said Larry Quinlan, former Global CIO at Deloitte LLP. "I believe in the future of compliance that ByteChek is building and am thrilled to join the team."

About ByteChek

The ByteChek platform helps organizations of all sizes assess their cybersecurity posture efficiently and prove compliance faster. ByteChek enables companies to establish their security program, automate their readiness assessment, and complete your SOC 2 and other cybersecurity audits faster – all from a single platform.

