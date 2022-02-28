BCN Adds Bigleaf Networks to SD-WAN Portfolio

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses, has expanded its SD-WAN portfolio to include Bigleaf Networks, Inc.© BCN's nationwide network of sales partners can now offer a Bigleaf Networks, VeloCloud by VMware, or Cisco-Meraki SD-WAN solution, helping customers to select the best-fit for their specific requirements.

Julian Jacquez, BCN President & COO (PRNewswire)

Bigleaf's intelligent SD-WAN auto-detects a customer's application needs and adapts in real-time to connectivity issues to optimize Internet and Cloud app performance. Bigleaf SD-WAN features include Same IP Address Failover, Intelligent Load Balancing, Dynamic Quality of Service (QoS), and enhanced Visibility and Reporting. The Bigleaf SD-WAN solution from BCN includes both business and home-office plans.

As a single source technology solution provider, BCN is also able to provide the connectivity needed to build the access network in support of a fully managed SD-WAN implementation. All BCN SD-WAN solutions can utilize the full breadth of the company's 75+ underlying network partners for bandwidth such as DIA, Broadband, and Wireless. BCN can also design a complete SD-WAN overlay solution using the customer's existing access bandwidth if that's what's needed.

"Matching business requirements with the specific attributes of an SD-WAN solution is the foundation of a successful deployment. We are very excited about the addition of Bigleaf Networks to BCN's SD-WAN service portfolio. More than ever before, BCN can satisfy a full spectrum of requirements in the areas of connectivity, prioritization and conditioning, security, and application awareness. BCN technical engineering resources will work together with our sales partners and customers to design the best-fit solution," said Julian Jacquez, BCN President and COO.

"With more applications running across customer networks and growing pressures on resources, BCN customers need a cloud network powered by intelligent software to optimize the performance of their critical communication and collaboration applications," said Eric Brooker, Bigleaf VP of Agent Partner Channel. "Adding Bigleaf's intelligent SD-WAN to its portfolio gives BCN's sales partners a new, powerful, and profitable option to meet their customers' requirements."

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 28 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf is a new kind of networking foundation for IT leaders who need to deliver truly reliable internet connectivity for every application, every technology, every user, everywhere—over any ISP. By combining proven SD-WAN technology with groundbreaking AI software, Bigleaf classifies and prioritizes application traffic, and steers it around internet issues so it can reliably get to and from anywhere it needs to go, all without the need for policies or manual configurations. With Bigleaf, IT leaders can finally ensure the same reliable user experience for cloud and internet-technologies over the public Internet as they have for technologies hosted in their private LAN and WAN.

BCN Telecom logo (PRNewswire)

