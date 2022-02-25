InventHelp Inventor Develops Onesie for Infants with Certain Birth Defects (FRO-824)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way for parents or hospital staff to change babies with omphalocele, spina bifida, other birth defects or after a surgery," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented the FORTUNE DETACHABLE ONESIE. My onesie design could also offer some sense of normalcy for parents and family of babies in the NICU or at home."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified onesie for infants with certain birth defects. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional onesies and infant hospital gowns. As a result, it reduces difficulties when changing a baby and it could enhance comfort and convenience. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for hospitals and parents with babies with birth defects or other medical issues that affect the abdomen/chest or the back. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

