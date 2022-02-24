NERMINA'S CHANCE: TIMELY NOVEL REVEALS BOSNIA'S WOUNDS OF WAR

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After her family is murdered and she is raped by Serbian soldiers, Nermina Beganović's only chance of survival is to flee her Bosnian homeland during the Balkan Wars circa 1992. NERMINA'S CHANCE delivers a powerful work of historical fiction and a cogent warning: history repeats itself.

This timely novel explores the refugee experience and the proliferation of intergenerational trauma in the aftermath of war. The narrative begins with the brutal siege of Sarajevo, soon after the break-up of Yugoslavia and Bosnia's declaration of independence.

Detailing war crimes thirty years in the past, this narrative is equally urgent today. Now, once again, Bosnian citizens (and those across the diaspora) face an escalating crisis of genocide denial, nationalism, and the eerily familiar threats of ethnic cleansing.

"Nermina's Chance makes a case for the positive role of refugees in our society. Those parlor patriots who speak so glibly of a second 'Civil War' need to read this book to see just what that would mean."

Ben Steelman, Star News/Gannett Media

Nominated for The Pushcart Prize, Best Small Fictions, and The Millions, Ms. Greenberg's poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction has been published in the U.S. and the U.K. Her work has appeared in literary journals such as The Warwick Review, Existere Journal, Bellevue Literary Review, and Pembroke Magazine. She earned an MFA in fiction from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Ms. Greenberg teaches creative writing and provides one-on-one writing coaching for victims of trauma.

Her work leading workshops for combat veterans resulted in writing Nermina's Chance, her debut novel. She is currently working on a series of interviews with young Bosnian women whose family members survived or, in many cases, perished during the war.

A portion of book sale profits support the Bosnian-based non-profit, Most Mira (Bridge of Peace), founded by survivor, Kemal Pervanić.

The author's continued collaboration, with these NGOs and others, helps to raise awareness of the repercussions of war and displacement.

