Mesmerize Partners with Mediflix to Bring Patients Leading Educational Programming

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce Mediflix (www.mediflix.com) as a new content partner. Mediflix provides trusted video content across several conditions and disease states including Parkinson's Disease, Obesity, Heart Health, Women's Health, Emotional/Mental Health, and Oncology, through original and partner content.

With a different spin on patient education, Mediflix uses entertaining formats and engaging storytelling to help people learn about different aspects of chronic illnesses from the perspectives of both experts and patients. Mediflix has assembled world renowned experts, global medical institutions, research foundations, and disease specific communities to provide accurate, up-to-date, and relevant information critical to those looking for answers, guidance and connections to help manage their health concerns.

Mesmerize will broadcast Mediflix's educational content across its digital networks, offering clients a valuable opportunity to surround their brand's messaging with premium healthcare content, including best-in-class general health and wellness education and content specific to chronic diseases.

"Mediflix shares Mesmerize's mission to connect individuals with valuable information, resources, and tools that empower them to proactively improve their lives," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO. "The addition of Mediflix to Mesmerize's content mix allows patients, families and caregivers to view compelling and important video programming uniquely designed to educate and raise awareness."

"Providing credible, relevant, and understandable healthcare information is crucial to helping patients, families, and caregivers navigate their conditions and continue living life to the fullest once diagnosed with a chronic disease," said Steve Leber, Mediflix Founder. "We are excited to collaborate with Mesmerize to uplift the community with entertaining and engaging patient education."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit media. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations, and independent and chain pharmacies. For more information, visit www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT MEDIFLIX

Founder Steve Leber was the agent for the Rolling Stones, Jackson Five and Diana Ross and manager of Aerosmith, AC/DC, Scorpions and Michael Bolton. After the loss of his wife to a 5-year battle with Multiple Myeloma, Steve created Mediflix to provide the needed guidance, inspiration and actionable insights to help navigate healthcare information. Steve brought in Neil Braun, past president of NBC Television Network and CEO of Viacom Entertainment and Steve Scheffer, past President of Film Programming for HBO. In addition, Mediflix has partnered with some of the world's most renowned and peer-respected physicians in 37 Specialties to deliver consumers the most up to date medical and evidence-based information necessary to properly manage their health in an easy to understand, accessible and entertaining format. For more information, visit www.mediflix.com.

