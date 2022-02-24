InventHelp Inventor Develops Weed Eater Attachment for Any Lawn Mower (CLM-511)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving way to trim weeds while using any lawn mower," said an inventor, from Marengo, Ohio, "so I invented the WEED EATER ATTACHMENT. My design enables you to cut the grass and trim the weeds in one simple process."

The invention provides an efficient way to trim weeds while cutting grass. In doing so, it eliminates the need to make an additional trimming run. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

