Idaho Powerhouse Named 2021 Woman of the Year National Association of Home Builders honors local CBH Homes Vice President, Ronda Conger with Woman of the Year.

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBH Homes is excited to announce that Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes, has been named the 2021 Woman of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

This award is the highest level of recognition presented by the NAHB and honors the outstanding achievements and work done by a woman whose efforts bring a positive and significant impact to the home building industry.

Ronda has been in the building industry for 28 years and Vice President of CBH Homes for the past 19 years. Touching all areas of the company at CBH Homes and a strong community leader, Ronda has played a key role in their growth.

"Ronda is the driving force at CBH. We're beyond blessed for everything that she pours into CBH and our community. She makes the world a better place." Corey Barton, President/Owner.

As the 2018 Idaho Business Review Woman of the Year, a current Board member of the St. Luke's Children's Hospital, and a winner of the Community Impact Award for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, when Ronda isn't casting her light at CBH Homes, she's making a giant impact on the rest of the world.

"I have a core belief. Love wins. If you love what you do, if you love your team, if you love your community, you will win," said Ronda Conger.

Being a female in a male dominated industry, Ronda has been on the forefront of paving the way for women in the industry for over 20 years. As the Vice President of CBH Homes, Ronda has shown that it's possible for women to lead and excel in this industry. CBH Homes is Idaho's largest and number one home builder, ranked 36th in the nation and does it all with a high percentage of women. The home building industry averages 10% women and CBH is proud to be six times the industry average with 62% women on their team.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 30 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 23,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

