DISH Network reports fourth quarter, year-end 2021 financial results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.45 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to $4.56 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

DISH logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH) (PRNewswire)

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $552 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $733 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 per share during the same period in 2020.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 273,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 133,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 245,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.

Full-Year 2021 Review

For the year, DISH reported 2021 total revenue of $17.88 billion, compared to $15.49 billion in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network in 2021 was $2.41 billion, compared to $1.76 billion in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $3.79 in 2021, compared to $3.02 in 2020.

For additional detail on quarterly metrics, please refer to the attached table.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2021, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results conference call today at noon ET.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) and (323) 701-0160; Conference ID: 9002646.

A live webcast will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com during the call. A webcast replay will also be available for 48 hours after the call.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com

Quarterly Metrics Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020

















Other Data:















Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 10.707 10.980 10.993 11.060 11.290 11.423 11.272 11.323 DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 8.221 8.424 8.554 8.686 8.816 8.965 9.017 9.012 Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 2.486 2.556 2.439 2.374 2.474 2.458 2.255 2.311 Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.273) (0.013) (0.067) (0.230) (0.133) 0.116 (0.096) (0.413) DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.203) (0.130) (0.132) (0.130) (0.149) (0.087) (0.040) (0.132) Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.070) 0.117 0.065 (0.100) 0.016 0.203 (0.056) (0.281) Pay-TV ARPU $ 97.53 $ 96.31 $ 96.32 $ 93.63 $ 94.47 $ 91.79 $ 92.17 $ 88.76 DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 0.200 0.224 0.201 0.210 0.235 0.292 0.268 0.299 DISH TV churn rate 1.61% 1.39% 1.29% 1.30% 1.44% 1.41% 1.14% 1.54% DISH TV SAC $ 789 $ 824 $ 890 $ 790 $ 842 $ 864 $ 834 $ 861

















Wireless subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 8.546 8.774 8.895 8.894 9.055 9.418



Wireless subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 1.049 1.098 0.964 1.032 0.989 1.104



Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.245) (0.121) (0.201) (0.161) (0.363) (0.212)



Wireless ARPU $ 38.76 $ 39.25 $ 39.10 $ 38.89 $ 38.32 $ 38.17



Wireless churn rate 4.98% 4.61% 4.32% 4.44% 4.88% 4.64%





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation