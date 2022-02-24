Cision PR Newswire Exhibitor Profiles: MWC Barcelona 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Cision PR Newswire is a list of featured exhibitors for MWC Barcelona 2022, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, which takes place from February 28 – March 3 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

MWC Barcelona 2022 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official Online Press Office, managed by Cision PR Newswire: https://mwc.vporoom.com/

Business France

Booths 5B41 and 5B61

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/BusinessFrance

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 employees, both in France and in 58 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners. Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

CCww

Booth 7A5

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/CCww

30+ years experience of 3GPP® embedded cellular protocol-stack development, licensing, bespoke firmware design, system integration and support including GCF conformance testing,CCww is proud to have supplied IP to leading mobile communications organisations with more than 3.5 Billion devices using CCww IP.

Currently licensing our Release-14 NB-IoT UE protocol-stack. PHY, AS, and NAS are light on memory and processor resources and ready for integration/ customisation with baseband/ radio or pre-integrated with partner baseband.

Working towards 3GPP® Release-17 for NB-IoT over satellite, for UE and eNB.

Visit us at MWC Barcelona, 28 Feb – 3 Mar @ Hall 7, stand/ booth 7A5.

Parallel Wireless

Booth 5C61

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/ParallelWireless

Parallel Wireless is the only U.S.-based company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL-G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled OpenRAN solution. Its cloud-native network software reimagines network economics for global mobile operators in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 65+ industry awards. For more information, visit: parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Sequans Communications

Booth 5H40

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In.

Tecnotree Corporation

Booth 5E75

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/Tecnotree

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during MWC Barcelona 2022 for the latest news.

