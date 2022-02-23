TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS PURCHASES CORPORATE CAMPUS IN EDEN PRAIRIE, MN FOR $23.4 MILLION

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, announced the recent purchase of a 259,000-square-foot office campus located at 11000 Viking Drive in Eden Prairie, MN.

11000 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN (PRNewswire)

The campus houses operations for Shutterfly, the market leader in photography and personalized products.

"We're very excited to work with Shutterfly to deliver this solution for their next generation office needs," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "The creativity of the Tempus and Shutterfly teams was key to making this transaction happen."

This purchase marks the first asset for Tempus in Minnesota, joining other Tempus holdings in Michigan, Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

