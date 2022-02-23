Ramon Casillas Named Chief Technology Officer at Inhabit IQ

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit IQ, a software company serving the residential, commercial and vacation rental management industries, announced today that tech veteran Ramon Casillas has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer, reporting to Inhabit CEO Lisa Stinnett.

Casillas will direct the global technology strategy for the company, working across the enterprise to deliver products that meet customer needs and enhance Inhabit's profile. As CTO, he will lead the company's software development teams as they support the growth and profitability targets of the business. With more than 25 years of tech leadership experience, Casillas joins Inhabit from Cvent, where he was responsible for the global event management software provider's conference division and acted as the COO for the technology department as a whole.

"Ramon is well versed in large-scale technology initiatives, product integrations, and world-class team building that will be key in our next phase of growth," said Stinnett. "His demonstrated passion for customer success and technical excellence make him the ideal leader for our premier product suite. We welcome Ramon's common-sense approach as Inhabit continues to create value and transform the space."

As a strategic and visionary leader, Casillas has successfully created and implemented systems and processes geared toward efficient growth and productivity. Prior to Cvent, he spent two decades as a founding member of the engineering group at MicroStrategy, scaling the technology team from 40 to 1,000+ across seven countries.

Casillas added, "I'm excited by Inhabit IQ's roadmap for the future and the innovation it brings to the property management industry. The company has an unparalleled opportunity to deliver the solutions that solve complex problems and meet property managers' ever-changing needs. I look forward to driving a positive user experience and mentoring talented developers."

Casillas is the latest addition to Inhabit's executive team, which welcomed Eddie James as CFO and Blake Hankins as CIO in November.

Inhabit IQ is a software company serving the residential, commercial and vacation rental management industries. Its strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The company believes that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across their ecosystem. Inhabit IQ has several private equity partners, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, that are committed to helping support the Company's commitment to property management software innovation. To learn more, visit InhabitIQ.com.

