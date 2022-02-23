Prometheus Group Acquires S&V

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Group, a leading global provider of asset management operations and optimization software, announced the acquisition of S&V, a leading provider of data services and technology solutions for various industries such as Manufacturing, Airlines, Utilities and Oil and Gas.

S&V has spent over 13 years helping customers discover and maximize the value of their material data.

"Prometheus Group's acquisition of S&V is part of our continued commitment to providing world-class solutions to help our clients streamline their master data governance," said Eric Huang, CEO of Prometheus Group. "S&V's team and technology will be an integral part of our Master Data as a Service (MDaaS) offering as we look to continue to revolutionize how customers approach master data management."

"We are delighted to join Prometheus Group family," said Srihari Prahalad, CEO of S&V. "Prometheus Group is a leader in Master Data as a Service solutions, and we are excited to contribute our data governance methodology, migration systems, and AI based capabilities towards expanding the concept of MDAAS which addresses the critical data pain points of all customers. We look forward to augmenting Prometheus Group's integrated asset management platform."

The acquisition of S&V represents the eighth made by Prometheus Group since being acquired by Genstar Capital in 2019.

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

‍Prometheus Group is a leading global provider of comprehensive and intuitive plant maintenance operations and optimization software, with a broad platform of solutions addressing the unique idiosyncrasies and requirements of heavy asset operators. Prometheus Group's interconnected platform allows changes to be communicated in real-time across an organization, improving manpower efficiency and driving production uptime.

S&V provides end-to-end data management solutions. Their master data services ensure data quality with high levels of maturity, provide industry-standard structures and taxonomies, effectively govern enterprise data, and draw from integrated systems and devices to unlock the potential of data and improve business processes. S&V's years of experience has been converted into technology solutions, together with services, is a compelling solution, thus becoming a one-stop-shop for all enterprise data needs.

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, healthcare, and software industries.

