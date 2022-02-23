- Strongest Quarterly Revenue, Operating Income, and Earnings Per Share since 2019 Underscore Company's Position as a Premier Global Technology Platform for Entertainment and Events

IMAX CORPORATION REPORTS Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Strongest Quarterly Revenue, Operating Income, and Earnings Per Share since 2019 Underscore Company's Position as a Premier Global Technology Platform for Entertainment and Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 demonstrating its superiority at the global box office and the increasing diversification of its business — across platforms and around the world.

For the full-year 2021, IMAX drove solid improvement in results over the prior year, with net loss attributable to common shareholders improving from ($143.8) million to ($22.3) million and Adjusted EBITDA(1)increasing to $68.6 million from ($13.1) million in the prior year.

The Company's fourth quarter was highlighted by its strongest quarterly results since 2019 across key financial metrics, including: revenue growth of 94% to $108.6 million; improvement in net income attributable to common shareholders to $10.1 million, or $0.17 per share, versus a loss of ($21.2) million, or ($0.36) per share, in the prior-year period; improvement in adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders(1) to $18.4 million, or $0.31 per share, versus an adjusted loss(1) of ($12.7) million, or ($0.21) per share, in the prior-year period; improvement in Adjusted EBITDA(1) to $44.0 million versus $10.0 million in the prior-year period.

Notably, the Company's quarterly results met or exceeded pre-pandemic levels across key metrics. IMAX delivered Operating Income, Global Box Office, and Gross Margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 that exceeded the fourth quarter of 2019; as well as quarterly Adjusted EPS(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) substantially in-line with the fourth quarter of 2019.

"In the fourth quarter alone, IMAX turned in a dominating performance at the global box office, launched a major streaming partnership with Disney+, and created a series of exclusive events connecting theatrical and streaming in a way that few brands can," said Richard L. Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation. "World-class creators of all types are choosing our technology and platform to connect with fans around the globe — opening a world of opportunity to reimagine and grow The IMAX Experience®."

"Our results for the fourth quarter underscore that IMAX is a premier, global technology platform for entertainment and events. The fact that IMAX is driving results at or above what we achieved in 2019 — which was by many measures, our best year ever — reaffirms that we are not an exhibitor and have moved beyond recovery mode. With strong a balance sheet that affords us security and capital allocation flexibility, we are well-positioned to capitalize on our momentum and continue to evolve and grow our business."

"Our full-year results are highlighted by a dramatic, positive swing in profitability of more than $80 million in Adjusted EBITDA(1). Furthermore, IMAX captured a greater share of the global box office than ever in 2021.

These achievements demonstrate our ability to quickly capitalize on improving market trends, and underscore how well-positioned IMAX remains for the highly- anticipated 2022 film slate, which boasts more expected IMAX DNA than ever."

"Global audiences are choosing IMAX, and we're meeting that demand with our most dynamic, diverse content portfolio ever. We're delivering more 'IMAX DNA' in the biggest Hollywood blockbusters; a rapidly expanding slate of local language films from studios and filmmakers across China, Japan, India, Russia, and France; exclusive events and experiences with creators and artists ranging from Kanye West to The Beatles; and a growing library of IMAX Enhanced™ content to streaming platforms and consumer devices."

Fourth Quarter and December Year-to-Date Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,

In thousands except per share data

2021



2020



YoY % Change



2021



2020



YoY % Change

Total Revenue

$ 108.6



$ 56.0





94 %

$ 254.9



$ 137.0





86 %

















































Gross Margin

$ 64.0



$ 20.3





215 %

$ 134.4



$ 21.5





524 % Gross Margin (%)



59 %



36 %











53 %



16 %

























































Net Income (Loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 10.1



$ (21.2)



N/A



$ (22.3)



$ (143.8)



N/A

Diluted Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to common shareholders

$ 0.17



$ (0.36)



N/A



$ (0.38)



$ (2.43)



N/A

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to common shareholders(1)

$ 18.4



$ (12.7)



N/A



$ (8.4)



$ (112.1)



N/A

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to common shareholders(1)

$ 0.31



$ (0.21)



N/A



$ (0.14)



$ (1.89)



N/A



















































Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common shareholders(1)

$ 44.0



$ 10.0





340 %

$ 68.6



$ (13.1)



N/A

Adjusted EBITDA Margin attributable to common shareholders (%) (1)



45.0 %



20.8 %



116 %



31.0 %



(10.8) %

N/A



_______________

Fourth Quarter and December Year-to-Date Segment Results (1)





IMAX Technology Network



IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance

























































Revenue



Gross Margin



Gross Margin %



Revenue



Gross Margin



Gross Margin %

4Q21

$ 51.3



$ 36.8





72 %

$ 53.4





$ 26.2





49 % 4Q20

17.7





7.3





41 %

36.4







13.6





37 % % change



190 %



404 %











47 %





93 %



























































YTD 4Q21

$ 116.8



$ 66.5





57 %

$ 126.8





$ 64.3





51 % YTD 4Q20

46.1





4.2





9 %



79.8







28.0





35 % % change



153 %



1,483 %











59 %





130 %









_______________

(1) Please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for additional segment information.

IMAX Technology Network

IMAX Technology Network revenues increased to $51.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $17.7 million in the prior-year period. The strong performance of Hollywood releases drove the increase in gross box office and revenue.

Gross margin for the IMAX Technology Network of $36.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.3 million in the prior-year period as improved box office performance drove higher revenue and margin expansion.

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance revenues increased to $53.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $36.4 million in the prior year period due to the continued global reopening of the IMAX® theater network and the resumption of normal operations, which led to a higher level of IMAX Theater System installations. Also, due to the recovery of the theatrical exhibition industry and the strength of the fourth quarter IMAX Network GBO, which exceeded pre-COVID fourth quarter of 2019 levels, the Company ended the temporary relief program for its exhibitor customers and, as a result, recognized maintenance revenue of $6.3 million that had been deferred due to uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic, including $2.5 million that had been deferred from 2020 with the remainder from the first nine months of 2021.

Gross margin for IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance increased to $26.2 million compared to $13.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase in gross margin was the result of higher maintenance and IMAX System installation revenue.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 were $189.7 million. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs was $233.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Share Count and Capital Return

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 58.9 million and 59.8 million, respectively, compared to 58.9 million of basic and diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 524,519 of its shares at an average price of $17.70 for a total of $9.3 million. IMAX China repurchased 3.1 million shares at an average price of $1.61 per share for a total of $5.0 million. A total of $75.5 million remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization, which was extended an additional year through to June 2022.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has the following reportable segments: (i) IMAX DMR; (ii) Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements; (iii) IMAX Systems, (iv) IMAX Maintenance; (v) Other Theater Business; (vi) Film Distribution; and (vii) Film Post-Production; and (viii) New Business Initiatives. The Company organizes its reportable segments into the following four categories, identified by the nature of the product sold or service provided:

(i) IMAX Technology Network, which earns revenue based on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements ("JRSA") segment;

(ii) IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, which includes results from the IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance and Other Theater Business segments, as well as fixed revenues from the JRSA segment;

(iii) Film Distribution and Post-Production, which includes activities related to the distribution of large-format documentary films, primarily to institutional theaters, and the distribution of exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators (through the Film Distribution segment) and the provision of film post-production and quality control services (through the Film Post-Production segment); and

(iv) New Business Initiatives, which is a segment that includes activities related to the expansion of the IMAX brand across new lines of business and new initiatives.

IMAX Network and Backlog





Year Ended December 31,



Theater System Signings:

2021





2020



New IMAX Theater Systems



















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



20







28



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements



—







18



Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements



9







2



Total new IMAX Theater Systems



29







48



Upgrades of IMAX Theater Systems



7







17



Total IMAX Theater System signings



36







65





























Year Ended December 31,



Theater System Installations:

2021





2020



New IMAX Theater Systems(1)



















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



35







27



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements



9







5



Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements



18







23



Total new IMAX Theater Systems



62







55



Upgrades of IMAX Theater Systems



13







16



Total IMAX Theater System installations



75







71





























Year Ended December 31,



Theater Sales Backlog:

2021





2020



Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



173







185



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements



132







147



Traditional joint revenue sharing lease arrangements



184

(2)



195

(2) Total Theater backlog



489

(3)



527

(4)

























Year Ended December 31,



Theater Network:

2021





2020



Commercial Multiplex Theaters



















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



690







672



Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements



146







140



Traditional joint revenue sharing lease arrangements



763







750



Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters



1,599







1,562



Commercial Destination Theaters



12







12



Institutional Theaters



72







76



Total Theater network(5)



1,683







1,650





_______________

(1) Includes nine IMAX Xenon Theater Systems that were relocated from their original location (2020 ― three). When a theater system under a sales or sales-type lease arrangement is relocated, the amount of revenue earned by the Company may vary from transaction-to-transaction and is usually less than the amount earned for a new sale. In certain situations when a theater system is relocated, the original location is upgraded to an IMAX Laser Theater System.

(2) Includes 44 IMAX Theater Systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement (2020 — 46).

(3) Includes 158 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 92 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX Laser Theater Systems configurations.

(4) Includes 157 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 97 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX Laser Theater Systems configurations.

(5) Period-to-period changes are reported net of the effect of permanently closed theaters.

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended























December 31,



Year Ended







(Unaudited)



December 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues































Technology sales

$ 31,645



$ 25,626



$ 66,153



$ 49,728

Image enhancement and maintenance services



54,234





20,209





131,148





59,318

Technology rentals



20,082





7,534





46,790





17,841

Finance income



2,611





2,621





10,792





10,116









108,572





55,990





254,883





137,003

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues































Technology sales



19,260





17,533





37,039





33,170

Image enhancement and maintenance services



19,480





11,549





58,062





53,598

Technology rentals



5,797





6,595





25,376





28,695









44,537





35,677





120,477





115,463

Gross margin



64,035





20,313





134,406





21,540

Selling, general and administrative expenses



34,929





25,238





117,322





108,485

Research and development



1,248





1,056





6,944





5,618

Amortization of intangibles



1,291





1,380





4,877





5,394

Credit loss expense (reversal), net



933





3,026





(3,951)





18,608

Asset impairments



—





—





—





1,151

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



—





4,105





(1,770)





4,105

Income (loss) from operations



25,634





(14,492)





10,984





(121,821)

Realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)



29





(1,142)





5,340





(2,081)

Retirement benefits non-service expense



(116)





(168)





(463)





(600)

Interest income



538





546





2,218





2,388

Interest expense



(1,558)





(2,390)





(7,092)





(7,010)

Income (loss) before taxes



24,527





(17,646)





10,987





(129,124)

Income tax expense



(11,148)





(1,898)





(20,564)





(26,504)

Equity in losses of investees, net of tax

—





—





—





(1,858)

Net income (loss)



13,379





(19,544)





(9,577)





(157,486)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(3,279)





(1,701)





(12,752)





13,711

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 10,100



$ (21,245)



$ (22,329)



$ (143,775)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted:

























Net income (loss) per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.17



$ (0.36)



$ (0.38)



$ (2.43)





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):

































Basic



58,886





58,872





59,126





59,237



Diluted



59,805





58,872





59,126





59,237

Additional Disclosure:































Depreciation and amortization

$ 15,512



$ 12,005



$ 56,082



$ 52,704

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$ 764



$ 307



$ 2,513



$ 902



IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars, except share amounts)





As of December 31,





2021



2020

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 189,711



$ 317,379

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



110,050





56,300

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses



141,049





131,810

Variable consideration receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



44,218





40,526

Inventories



26,924





39,580

Prepaid expenses



11,802





10,420

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization



4,241





5,777

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



260,353





277,397

Investment in equity securities



1,087





13,633

Other assets



17,799





21,673

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance



13,906





17,983

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization



23,080





26,245

Goodwill



39,027





39,027

Total assets

$ 883,247



$ 997,750

Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 15,943



$ 20,837

Accrued and other liabilities



111,896





99,354

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs



2,472





305,676

Convertible notes, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs



223,641





—

Deferred revenue



81,281





87,982

Deferred income tax liabilities



17,642





19,134

Total liabilities



452,875





532,983

Commitments and contingencies















Non-controlling interests



758





759

Shareholders' equity















Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.















58,653,642 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2020 — 58,921,731 issued and 58,921,008 outstanding)



409,979





407,031

Less: Treasury stock, nil shares at cost (December 31, 2020 — 723)



—





(11)

Other equity



174,620





188,845

Statutory surplus reserve



3,932





—

Accumulated deficit



(234,975)





(202,849)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,527





988

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders



356,083





394,004

Non-controlling interests



73,531





70,004

Total shareholders' equity



429,614





464,008

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 883,247



$ 997,750



IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of dollars)





Years Ended December 31,





2021



2020

Operating Activities



















Net (loss) income

$

(9,577)



$

(157,486)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization





56,082







52,704

Amortization of deferred financing costs





2,513







902

Credit loss (reversal) expense, net





(3,951)







18,608

Write-downs





1,764







17,729

Deferred income tax expense





2,996







23,618

Share-based and other non-cash compensation





26,079







22,038

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)





256







(1,355)

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses





(5,340)







2,081

Equity in losses of investees





—







1,858

Changes in assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable





(52,453)







33,597

Inventories





11,451







1,637

Film assets





(14,810)







(7,665)

Deferred revenue





(6,591)







(6,637)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities





(2,354)







(24,640)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





6,065







(23,011)

Investing Activities



















Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(3,590)







(697)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements





(10,094)







(6,654)

Acquisition of other intangible assets





(4,092)







(1,904)

Proceeds from sale of equity securities





17,769







—

Net cash used in investing activities





(7)







(9,255)

Financing Activities



















Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net





223,675







—

Debt issuance costs related to convertible notes





(1,161)







—

Purchase of capped calls related to convertible notes





(19,067)







—

Revolving credit facility borrowings





3,600







287,610

Repayment of revolving credit facility borrowings





(307,609)







—

Credit facility amendment fees paid





(527)







(1,073)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX Corporation





(13,905)







(36,624)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China





(10,060)







(1,534)

Treasury stock purchased for future settlement of restricted share units





—







(3,086)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested





(3,660)







(512)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised





883







—

Dividends paid to IMAX China non-controlling interests





(4,889)







(4,214)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities





(132,720)







240,567

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash





(1,006)







(406)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during year





(127,668)







207,895

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year





317,379







109,484

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

189,711



$

317,379







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue































IMAX Technology Network































IMAX DMR

$ 31,221



$ 10,204



$ 70,659



$ 28,265

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, contingent rent



20,076





7,534





46,184





17,841







51,297





17,738





116,843





46,106

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance































IMAX Systems



30,543





26,381





65,660





54,055

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, fixed fees



1,630





860





5,406





2,056

IMAX Maintenance



20,143





8,774





53,339





21,999

Other Theater Business(1)



1,080





405





2,363





1,666







53,396





36,420





126,768





79,776

Film Distribution and Post-Production



1,723





1,178





5,724





8,719

New Business Initiatives



1,150





738





3,704





2,226

Sub-total for reportable segments



107,566





56,074





253,039





136,827

Other



1,006





(84)





1,844





176

Total

$ 108,572



$ 55,990



$ 254,883



$ 137,003



































Gross Margin (Margin Loss)































IMAX Technology Network































IMAX DMR

$ 22,377



$ 6,239



$ 44,782



$ 13,731

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, contingent rent



14,462





1,110





21,761





(9,500)







36,839





7,349





66,543





4,231

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance































IMAX Systems



13,335





10,319





34,981





24,816

Joint revenue sharing arrangements, fixed fees



560





419





1,343





529

IMAX Maintenance



12,212





3,423





27,572





3,068

Other Theater Business



129





(515)





398





(438)







26,236





13,646





64,294





27,975

Film Distribution and Post-Production(2)



(149)





(806)





848





(10,198)

New Business Initiatives



1,118





633





3,399





1,878

Sub-total for reportable segments



64,044





20,822





135,084





23,886

Other



(9)





(509)





(678)





(2,346)

Total

$ 64,035



$ 20,313



$ 134,406



$ 21,540



_______________

(1) The revenue from this segment principally includes after-market sales of IMAX projection system parts and 3D glasses.

(2) During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Film Distribution segment results include impairment losses of $0.1 million and $10.0 million, respectively, to write-down the carrying value of certain documentary and alternative content film assets due to a decrease in projected box office totals and related revenues based on management's regular quarterly recoverability assessments. No such charges incurred in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits, net, (iii) legal judgment and arbitration awards; (iv) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments, and (v) income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense; (iv) legal judgment and arbitration awards; and (v) the gain or loss from equity accounted investments.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by or used in operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows). Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (1)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (1)





Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:











Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to





Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common





Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)



























































Reported net income (loss)

$

13,379



$

3,279



$

10,100



$

(19,544)



$

1,701



$

(21,245)

Add (subtract):



























































Income tax expense





11,148







1,557







9,591







1,898







717







1,181

Interest expense, net of interest income





257







(91)







348







1,537







(90)







1,627

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization





15,512







1,345







14,167







12,005







1,099







10,906

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





764







—







764







307







—







307

EBITDA

$

41,060



$

6,090



$

34,970



$

(3,797)



$

3,427



$

(7,224)

Stock and other non-cash compensation





7,521







290







7,231







5,693







226







5,467

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses





(29)







—







(29)







1,142







353







789

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense





1,819







(23)







1,842







7,416







533







6,883

Legal judgment and arbitration awards





—







—







—







4,105







—







4,105

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

50,371



$

6,357



$

44,014



$

14,559



$

4,539



$

10,020

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(3)





108,572







10,738







97,834







55,990







7,926







48,064

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders





46.4 %





59.2 %





45.0 %





26.0 %





57.3 %





20.8 %

































































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (1)



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (1)





Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:











Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to





Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common





Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)



























































Reported net loss

$

(9,577)



$

12,752



$

(22,329)



$

(157,486)



$

(13,711)



$

(143,775)

Add (subtract):



























































Income tax expense





20,564







4,049







16,515







26,504







5,408







21,096

Interest expense, net of interest income





2,362







(356)







2,718







3,720







(370)







4,090

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization





56,082







5,255







50,827







52,704







4,570







48,134

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





2,513







—







2,513







902







—







902

EBITDA

$

71,944



$

21,700



$

50,244



$

(73,656)



$

(4,103)



$

(69,553)

Stock and other non-cash compensation





26,079







1,114







24,965







22,038







968







21,070

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses





(5,340)







(1,571)







(3,769)







2,081







631







1,450

(Recoveries) write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense





(2,187)







(1,159)







(1,028)







36,337







8,364







27,973

Legal arbitration award





(1,770)







—







(1,770)







4,105







—







4,105

Loss from equity accounted investments





—







—







—







1,858







—







1,858

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

88,726



$

20,084



$

68,642



$

(7,237)



$

5,860



$

(13,097)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(3)





254,883







33,556







221,327







137,003







15,767







121,236

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders





34.8 %





59.9 %





31.0 %





(5.3) %





37.2 %





(10.8) %

_______________

(1) The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio in the Company's Credit Agreement is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company entered into the Second Amendment to the Credit Facility Agreement which, among other things, suspends the Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio financial covenant in the Credit Agreement through the first quarter of 2022 and, once re-established, permits the Company to use EBITDA from the third and fourth quarters of 2019 in lieu of EBITDA for the corresponding quarters of 2021.

(2) The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(3)





Three months ended December 31, 2021



Three months ended December 31, 2020



Twelve months ended December 31, 2021



Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

Total revenues











$

108,572













$

55,990













$

254,883











$

137,003

Greater China revenues

$

37,167













$

26,323













$

112,801













$

52,331









Non-controlling interest ownership percentage(4)





28.89 %















30.11 %















29.75 %















30.13 %







Deduction for non-controlling interest share of revenues















(10,738)

















(7,926)

















(33,556)















(15,767)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders











$

97,834













$

48,064













$

221,327











$

121,236



(4) Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income



Diluted EPS



Net Loss



Diluted EPS

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 10,100



$ 0.17



$ (21,245)



$ (0.36)

Adjustments(1):































Share-based compensation



7,140





0.12





5,296





0.09

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net



1,674





0.03





(1,880)





(0.03)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



—





—





4,105





0.07

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses



(29)





—





789





0.01

Tax impact on items listed above



(492)





(0.01)





(46)





—

Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries



—





—





330





0.01

Adjusted net income (loss)(1)

$ 18,393



$ 0.31



$ (12,651)



$ (0.21)



































Weighted average basic shares outstanding











58,886













58,872

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding











59,805













58,872







Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Loss



Diluted EPS



Net Loss



Diluted EPS

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (22,329)



$ (0.38)



$ (143,775)



$ (2.43)

Adjustments(1):































Share-based compensation



24,815





0.42





20,558





0.35

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net



(3,839)





(0.06)





(7,115)





(0.12)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



(1,770)





(0.03)





4,105





0.07

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses



(3,769)





(0.06)





1,450





0.02

Tax impact on items listed above



(1,909)





(0.03)





(630)





(0.01)

Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries



381





0.01





13,344





0.23

Adjusted net loss (1)

$ (8,420)



$ (0.14)



$ (112,063)



$ (1.89)



































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted











59,126













59,237





































_______________

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.

Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

25,647



$

6,065

Net cash used in investing activities





(6,663)







(7)

Free cash flow

$

18,984



$

6,058



