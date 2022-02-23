Gallery Announces New App on Creator Economy Platform Koji

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallery, a crypto-based network and social layer for collectors to curate their NFTs, today announced the launch of a new Link in Bio app on the Koji App Store. The new app gives Gallery members the ability to embed their spaces directly on their Link in Bio, bringing a beautiful, expressive home for NFT collections to the Koji Profile.

Gallery on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

"Gallery is a space that gives collectors the power to curate, share, and express themselves through the NFTs they own. By bringing Gallery to the Koji App Store, we give our members a new way to contextualize their collections within their larger digital identities," said Gallery founder Mike Wen.

Koji users who own a Gallery Member Card NFT can create their collections and configure the app with their Gallery URLs, creating a seamless, embedded viewing experience inside their Link in Bio.

"Before Koji, the Link in Bio was seen purely as a router that helped direct traffic to different websites. Now, the Link in Bio has itself become a destination—a place to curate and express your digital identity in a way that is decoupled from any specific platform or social network. We are excited to work with Web3 communities like Gallery to augment the expressive capabilities of the Link in Bio," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use for Gallery members and is available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT GALLERY

Gallery is a crypto-based social platform where members can curate, share, and connect via NFTs. Driven by a future where ownership of digital goods is ubiquitous, Gallery empowers collectors and creators with the tools to express their unique identity online and engage with others with shared interests. Gallery launched in October 2021 and has raised over $2 million in venture capital

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Gallery App on the Koji App Store

Gallery Official Website

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji