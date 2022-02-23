Foresee Pharmaceuticals and TRPharm Announce License and Co-Development Agreement

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (6576.TWO) ("Foresee"), a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company and TRPharm, a leading Turkish healthcare company, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive license agreement for the co-development and commercialisation in Turkey and certain MENA countries of Foresee's FP-045 program, an oral allosteric Aldehyde Dehydrogenase 2 (ALDH2) activator for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia and other rare and severe diseases. Under the terms of this partnership, Foresee and TRPharm will collaborate to initially expedite the development of FP-045 in Fanconi Anemia. Turkey and the surrounding region has a high prevalence Fanconi Anemia as well as other rare diseases. Foresee will own all development data which will be used as part of its global development and registration dossier. Upon approval and commercialization in the territory, Foresee will receive significant royalties from the revenue in the territory. TRPharm will have exclusive rights to register and commercialize in the territory and will cover all related costs.

Dr. Ben Chien, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Foresee commented: "We are very pleased to have established this collaboration with TRPharm, whose established track record of successful development, registrations and launches of rare disease products, including in hematology, makes us confident that they will make a remarkable partner for our FP-045 program. This is our second partnership with TRPharm and we look forward to continuing working together."

İsmet Ince, General Manager of TRPharm, commented "Our purpose in TRPharm is to be the platform where health meets innovative solutions and I can think of no better example for it than this collaboration on FP-045 with Foresee. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to blaze a trail in Fanconi Anemia, which has a particularly high prevalence in our core regions, and provide relief to the patients with significant unmet need. It is an even greater pleasure to be doing this with Foresee, an esteemed international biopharmaceutical company with whom we share common views and a history of productive partnership. This collaboration also marks a step change in our R&D approach and is the culmination of a unique set of capabilities which we have developed over many years. We are confident that they will contribute materially to making this collaboration a rapid success."

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (6576.TWO). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused in two key areas, namely its unique stabilized injectable formulation (SIF) depot delivery technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets, and secondly its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs. Foresee's product portfolio includes late stage and early stage programs. CAMCEVI® 42 mg is now approved in the U.S. and under regulatory review in the EU. Additionally, U.S. and EU regulatory submissions are in preparation for CAMCEVI® 21 mg. FP-025 – a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, currently in Phase 2/3 studies, including a Phase 2/3 study for COVID-19 virus-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). FP-045 – a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which a Phase 1b/2 study is currently planned for Fanconi Anemia.

About TRPharm

Conducting its activities with the vision of becoming a global and innovative healthcare company, TRPharm plays a leading role in Turkey & MENA and the neighboring regions thanks to its unique business model and emphasis on intellectual capital. Aiming at making its presence felt in every field with unmet healthcare needs, TRPharm focuses on enabling innovative healthcare solutions for the patients. It does so by leveraging its extensive experience at every stage, from development to commercialization, with extraordinary results. TRPharm has an extensive product portfolio in oncology/hematology, neurology, immunology and rare diseases.

