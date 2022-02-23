Criteo Partners with Michaels to Enable Retail Media Advertising on Michaels.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company providing the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced a retail media advertising partnership with Michaels, the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America. Brands and agencies connected to Criteo's retail media platform and ecosystem can now engage Michaels' loyal customer base of millions of Makers, enhancing the shopping experience with increased discovery of relevant products through non-intrusive advertising while driving new revenue streams for the retailer. The partnership empowers Michaels to scale its retail media program with a full suite of solutions and capabilities including sponsored products, display and off-site advertising.

Criteo (PRNewsfoto/Criteo) (PRNewswire)

"For nearly 50 years, Makers have trusted Michaels to provide the highest-quality arts and crafts supplies at a great value. While we've been executing on our digital transformation over the past 18 months, our focus has remained on being the destination for all Makers to learn, shop and create. Criteo's retail media platform and ecosystem will play an integral role in our efforts to deliver a best-in-class experience to our Makers by helping them discover relevant products while unlocking new revenue for Michaels to continue investing in enhancing their experience," said Jason Brenner, Vice President, eCommerce at Michaels.

Michaels' entry to retail media advertising is the latest in a number of digital transformation efforts to elevate its omnichannel customer experience. In the past 18 months, Michaels has given Makers greater choice and flexibility through new programs like Buy Online Pick-Up In-Store (BOPIS), Curbside Delivery, Same-Day Delivery, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options. Criteo's retail media ecosystem will power Michaels' sponsored product and display ads, improved eCommerce economics and enhanced customer discoverability. For brands, this partnership means access to a new audience, while agencies will be able to use Criteo's Retail Media API integrations to seamlessly reallocate or adjust media plans.

"Michaels holds a unique place with American shoppers as the leader in home décor and arts and crafts," said Sherry Smith, Executive Managing Director, Global Retail Media at Criteo. "Our platform and measurement capabilities now offer specialty brands the ability to reach the retailer's loyal customer base of Makers and artists."

Criteo has continued to strengthen its Retail Media business over the past year with collaborations across new categories including consumer electronics and home improvement. The partnership with Michaels puts Criteo in a strategic position to expand its reach with marketers and agencies and continue to lead the way in commerce marketing. For more information on Criteo's retail media platform and ecosystem, visit here.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with almost 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the destination where all Makers get inspired, shop, learn, create and sell. As the largest specialty retailer in North America, we operate 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are significant uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the virus.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas, j.meyers@criteo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Criteo