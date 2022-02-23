CATALYST POWER LAUNCHES ECOMMERCE DASHBOARD FOR COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL ENERGY

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching their ecommerce dashboard for commercial and industrial energy management. The new dashboard utilizes a proprietary technology platform to allow businesses and energy consultants to choose a range of cleaner energy solutions–including custom-priced energy service, Connected Microgrids, and Community Solar. In addition, companies can access financing options for onsite solar options. Catalyst Power provides cleaner energy options that allow companies to reduce energy costs, access new revenue streams, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience. With the launch, Catalyst Power now provides a direct-to-consumer online option that allows customers to review and choose options at their own pace.

"Businesses have more energy choices and options than ever before. Choice creates opportunities to save money, lock in cost certainty, deliver on ESG goals, and think creatively. Our dashboard helps businesses understand their options and simplify their decisions," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "The commercial and industrial energy market has been underserved for too long. They are an important part of the economy that deserves access to all the benefits of cheaper, cleaner energy–we're here to help them."

Catalyst Power develops innovative energy supply solutions for commercial and industrial companies, with a focus on a first-of-its-kind network of Connected Microgrids, a no-up-front-cost custom solution using onsite solar panels and with options for back-up generators, Community Solar, as well as retail power and gas supply. Catalyst Power provides small- to industrial-sized businesses access to distributed generation through our network of Connected Microgrids.

Companies and Energy Brokers interested in accessing the new dashboard can visit: https://catalystpower.com

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented investment firm. Since inception, BPEP has made control-investments in companies that provide practical solutions focused on decarbonization and environmental sustainability. BPEP is actively investing in new opportunities that accelerate energy transition and decarbonization efforts within the energy sector and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors including utilities, manufacturing, chemicals, metals & mining, materials, agriculture, transportation, and recycling. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital. More information can be found at bpenergypartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Catalyst Power