Black Shark Releases the 120W Fast Charging Gaming Flagship Black Shark 4 Pro Globally

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Shark, the industry's leading gaming technology company, released today its gaming flagship, the Black Shark 4 Pro, to the global market. As the pioneer of the gaming phone industry, the Black Shark 4 Pro incorporates many cutting-edge technologies: the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset, 144Hz E4 gaming screen, 'Sandwich' liquid cooling system, and the gaming system JoyUI 12. The Black Shark 4 Pro comes in three colors: Shadow Black, Misty Grey, and Cosmos Black; and it is available from Feb 23th, in two variants 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

"With its iconic Black Shark design, innovative magnetic pop-up trigger and powerful Snapdragon™ 888 processor, the BlackShark 4 Pro will definitely satisfy the most hardcore mobile gamer," said Harrison Luo, the CEO of Black Shark, "In Black Shark, we are always committed to providing the best mobile gaming experience to avid gamers around the world. Remember, Game Is Real."

Magnetic Pop-up Triggers

The innovative mechanical magnet-lift shoulder triggers appear like magic with a gentle press for precise, customizable control in competitive games. Starting from the Black Shark 3 Pro, the physical pop-up trigger has evolved and differentiated itself from other gaming phones in the industry. The magnetic pop-up triggers simulate the physical feel of actual triggers on controllers, making for a responsive and satisfying tactile experience for gamers. For non-gaming scenarios, the triggers also work as the shortcut buttons to turn on the flashlight, free up RAM, record audio, take screenshots, record screen, and more. When not in use, with just a click, the triggers disappear seamlessly back into the edge of the Black Shark 4 Pro.

Exceptional Audio Experience

Black Shark 4 Pro is ranked first in the DXOMARK audio rankings. Featuring symmetrical dual speakers with a super-large sound chamber, the Black Shark 4 pro offers sensational audio performance. As a result, the sound field is expanded and delivers an immersive spatial stereo experience. Partnered with multiple acoustic teams to tune the sound effects, and DTS Ultra X is certificated, the Black Shark 4 Por delivers a cinematic sound system for users to locate an enemy in a competitive game or simply enjoy music. A headphone jack is still there for users to enjoy lag-free lossless music.

120W Hyper Charge

Charge to 100% takes less than 15 minutes? Yes! The Black Shark 4 Pro supports 120W Hyper Charge, with the large-capacity 4500mAh dual-cell batteries, which offers the industry-leading charging experience. In just minutes, the 120W Hypercharging provides long-lasting power even after a long session of performance-intensive gaming. The Black Shark 4 Pro has almost the highest charging efficiency in a smartphone, according to data from Black Shark Lab. It takes only 5 minutes to charge to 50%, and less than 15 mins to be fully charged. The 120W charger comes in the box with a 6A Type-C fast charging cable, which is also compatible with other Apple and Android devices that support fast charging protocol.

Ultimate Gaming Performance

The Black Shark 4 Pro is empowered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 platform. As one of the flagship mobile chipset, Snapdragon™ 888 adopts an advanced 5nm EUV process and has a brand-new Cortex X1 large core architecture. It has stronger performance and is more power-efficient. The overall performance is 25% faster. In terms of graphics processing, the Snapdragon™ 888 packs a brand-new GPU - Adreno 660, which improves performance by 35% and reduces power consumption by 20% compared to the previous generation. It brings an unprecedented leap in graphics rendering speed. As for storage, the Black Shark 4 pro is equipped with the LPDDR5+UFS3.1, which significantly increased the read and write speed.

As for the display, the Black Shark 4 Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED gaming display. The screen is made of the most advanced E4 luminescent material in the industry. Color accuracy and color performance have reached the industry's top standards. With a touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz and the industry's lowest touch accuracy of 0.004mm, the Black Shark 4 Pro's touch response in extreme gaming scenarios is increased by 41% compared to the previous generation. With a higher sampling rate, tabs, flicks, and movements are registered faster and more frequently than ever. In addition, the Black Shark 4 Pro also supports three custom screen refresh rates among 60Hz, 90Hz, and 144Hz. Users can choose the appropriate screen refresh rate according to their personal preferences and different scenarios. 2.76mm ultra-small punch hole, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, and MEMC motion compensation make this display pleasing to the eye.

Black Shark 4 Pro upgrades the sandwich liquid cooling system, guaranteeing a stable performance all the time. Inside Black Shark 4 Pro, three major heating areas, the SOC, 5G modem, and 120W charging chip are designed with isolation layouts to prevent excessive heat source concentrations. The mobile phone mainboard is completely wrapped by a 360-degree three-dimensional heat dissipation system. In addition, Black Shark 4 pro also has a built-in NTC temperature sensor to detect the hand-holding area and adjust the temperature in real-time according to the temperature of the hand-holding area. Utilizing patented welding technology, two liquid cooling internal components contribute to a 30% increase in heat dissipation, and the CPU temperature is reduced by 18 degrees.

*Cooling efficiency has increased 30% compared to the previous generation.

JoyUI 12.5 and Black Space 4.0

The top hardware also deserves an excellent operating system. The Black Shark JOYUI 12.5 gaming system is based on MIUI 12.5 and fully inherits most of the functions of MIUI, such as Mi-Light Cone animation framework, intuitive visuals, super wallpaper, and natural notification sound of the system, etc. Through the Shark Space 4.0 on JOYUI 12.5, users can quickly get access to network settings, performance adjustment, mute-notification, and other functions in the game. The "diving mode" is designed for hardcore players who can effectively prevent the problem of being interrupted by phone calls or messages in the game. Multi-task running while playing games is also possible, you can do that on Magic Window. It allows chatting, mailing, and watching videos to be multi-threaded synchronously.

Pricing and availability

The Black Shark 4 Pro is officially available from February 23th at $579.

8GB + 128 GB: $/€579, £489

12GB + 256 GB: $/€679, £569

Colors: Shadow Black, Misty Grey, Cosmos Black

Consumers can purchase from the official website ( https://global.blackshark.com/ ) and Amazon.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is available in the following countries and regions:

United States, Canada, Australia, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and more.

About Black Shark

Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates a gaming eco-system based on hardware, software, and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide an unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

