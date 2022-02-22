World's largest hotel franchising company continues its growth trajectory across the region with new openings and brand entries

Wyndham Gains Momentum Across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa World's largest hotel franchising company continues its growth trajectory across the region with new openings and brand entries

LONDON and PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, continues to expand across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA) with a number of recent hotel launches and a strong line-up of openings expected in 2022.

In 2021 Wyndham achieved nearly 70 new hotel signings across EMEA and a host of exciting openings. In addition, the company launched several multi-faceted initiatives to support and empower hotel partners across EMEA to innovate and respond to changes in demand and on-going travel restrictions.

In Europe, Wyndham furthered its footprint of over 300 hotels with the addition of 12 resorts in sought-after destinations including Turkey's Aegean coast, Spain's Costa del Sol, the beautiful island of Tenerife, secluded country estates in the UK and the Austrian Alps, all offering a range of options for guests seeking to combine business and leisure. The European growth trajectory also included important openings in key cities, such as the expansion of the upper-upscale Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham brand in Denmark with stylish hotels in Copenhagen and Odense and the launch of Trademark Collection by Wyndham through more conversions in Budapest, Bucharest, Thessaloniki, Brussels, Manchester and Sheffield.

Turkey saw a continuation of growth as Wyndham further cemented its position as the largest international hotel company by number of properties, reaching nearly 90 hotels with new openings across the country, as well as the debut of its economy brand Days Inn in Istanbul and Ankara.

In the Middle East, Wyndham continued to bring more accommodation options to Dubai, as the city officially welcomed the highly anticipated Expo 2020 global exhibition, with more openings under the Howard Johnson, Ramada, as well as the La Quinta and Days Inn by Wyndham brands, both launched in the market for the first time in 2021. Wyndham also bolstered its leisure offering in Oman with the launch of Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat, a waterfront resort in a popular destination in the Sultanate.

In India, Wyndham reached its 50th hotel mark, with new openings in culturally rich destinations including Jaipur, Varanasi, Mohali and Udaipur under the Ramada, Howard Johnson by Wyndham and the upscale Wyndham brand. The expansion is part of Wyndham's commitment to growth for the sub-Indian continent with a development pipeline of approximately 30 hotels, with eight expected to open in 2022 alone.

Other EMEA highlights included the steady expansion of Ramada by Wyndham brand with an additional 18 new hotels across the region, including a broad range of destinations from Georgia (Tbilisi), the UK (Cheltenham), Romania (Targu Jiu), and more.

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are proud to look back on what Wyndham has achieved across EMEA, despite the on-going challenges and disruption in the travel industry. We focused on strengthening our fruitful partnerships, adding more exciting destinations, and broadening the reach of our brands. Our growth is ultimately a testament to the resilience of our hotel partners and the value proposition Wyndham delivers to them. We are delighted to offer even more exciting hotels for our guests and look forward to working with our partners and teams across EMEA in 2022 and beyond."

Some of the upcoming openings in 2022 will include:

Wyndham's first entry into Poland with the upscale Wyndham Wroclaw Old Town, slated to open this month. The hotel will feature 205 stylish guest rooms and a host of amenities in a central location near plenty of attractions and landmarks.

Wyndham Garden Munich Messe in Germany , which will offer 267 modern guest rooms in the business district of the city. Recently opened, the hotel will add to the existing portfolio of 11 hotels in Munich from economy to upscale.

Further growth of the Super 8 brand in Germany , with the 10 th hotel under the brand to open in Koblenz in June in collaboration with GS Star.

More additions under the Ramada, Ramada Encore and Days Inn by Wyndham brands in Turkey with new additions in Istanbul , Rize, Elbistan and more.

Wyndham will open its TRYP brand for the first time in Greece with a stylish hotel in Corfu. Expected to open in April, TRYP by Wyndham Corfu Dassia will offer 48 rooms, contemporary interiors, and lush gardens.

The debut of the Wyndham's namesake brand in Cyprus with the upscale Wyndham Nicosia . The hotel will offer elegant accommodation in Nicosia's main square, alongside several leisure amenities and conference space.

Continued expansion in Kazakhstan , Uzbekistan and Georgia , including the highly anticipated Grigoleti Beach Resort, a new construction build, marking the first Trademark in the market.

Additional development in the Middle East with the 278-room Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach in Qatar , along with two more openings in Saudi Arabia .

Further growth in India including Ramada by Wyndham Gangtok Hotel & Golden Casino in Gangtok City, featuring stunning views of the Himalayan range, and the launch of the 300-room Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Mumbai Sahar offering guests comfortable accommodations and direct accessibility to the second busiest airport in the country.

In 2021, Wyndham launched several new initiatives to support its EMEA hotel partners through the recovery, including a new host of revenue management tools rolled out with technology expert OTA Insight. The company also launched a new talent engagement program with educational sessions, podcasts, videos, and more resources to help hotel partners in EMEA attract, nurture, and retain team members.

Wyndham hotels in EMEA and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards programme with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

