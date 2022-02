Nucor Announces 196th Consecutive Cash Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on May 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2022 and is Nucor's 196th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

