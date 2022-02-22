ISG INVESTS IN THE DES MOINES COMMUNITY WITH NEW OFFICE LOCATION

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight years after establishing roots in Des Moines' historic East Village, local architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm, ISG, opens its doors at a new location in the neighborhood.

After enjoying nearly a decade of continuous growth, the firm needed a space that would accommodate the current and future team. With a commitment to supporting the vibrancy of the East Village and revitalization of the adjacent Market District, ISG partnered with a local developer, Christensen Development, to transform the historic 1930s era industrial building, which previously housed manufacturing activities for the Globe Hoist Company, into a modern, collaborative homebase for more than 60 ISG employee owners.

Restoration efforts captured the creative culture of ISG, while preserving the rich history of the structure and community. With a one-of-a-kind sawtooth roofline and original brickwork, ISG's design team restored the exterior to its former glory, allowing the building to speak for itself.

The interior highlights the full spectrum of ISG's architecture and engineering services with an artful blend of old and new, showcasing the character of the original building while fostering a welcoming, dynamic environment. Exposed brick walls, steel framing, and wooden roof deck highlight the space's industrial past, while sleek glass, expansive skylights, and an open layout feature plenty of collaborative workspace options and flood the space with light to promote the innovative, spatial thinking ISG is known for. State-of-the-art mechanical systems introduce a new standard of air quality in a pandemic-conscious workplace, keeping ISG's employee owners healthy while effectively conditioning the 100-year-old building.

Keeping with the East Village's history of public art and industrial atmosphere, ISG commissioned artist, Chuck Hipsher, to create a custom piece. The resulting mural punctuates the space and is highly visible from East Second Street, inviting residents and visitors to appreciate the only Hipsher mural outside of New York.

The new space has inspired the ISG Des Moines team by increasing the capacity for collaboration and fostering relationships and ingenuity. The location has also breathed a new energy into the office by bringing ISG's two previous Des Moines locations under one roof. ISG Architect, Erica Schaefer, AIA, NCARB, notes, "The space truly stands as a testament to all of the things ISG prides itself on as a design firm."

Situated in the heart of the East Village revitalization and adjacent to ISG's Market District project, the new address highlights ISG's commitment to a continued investment in Downtown Des Moines. Executive Vice President and Des Moines Office Lead, Derek Johnson, PE explains: "Since our opening in 2014 we have grown our design firm with support from our clients, community, and neighbors. We are grateful for the support and eager to continue that growth with our roots firmly planted in Downtown Des Moines."

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 49 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 400+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work for, and market excellence leader in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, and has earned spots on numerous Top Workplace and project recognition lists. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

