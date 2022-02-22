InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Rod & Reel Holder for Bass Fishing Boats (CBA-4044)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to hold and use multiple fishing rods for wider coverage when fishing on a bass boat," said an inventor, from Ridgeville, S.C., "so I invented the GIG ROD HOLDER. My design prevents rods and reels from being lost in the water and it could make a fishing trip more enjoyable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective rod holder for use on bass fishing boats. In doing so, it ensures that the rods remain secure during heavy strikes. It also enables an angler to fish with multiple rods simultaneously and it could increase the chances of catching fish. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-4044, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp