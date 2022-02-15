WIT Legal Establishes Next-Level Intellectual Property Practice to Address Litigation Involving Emerging Technologies

The company's strategic focus in the automotive, fintech, gaming, and wireless communications industries provides attorneys with ready access to teams of top experts in these areas

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several years, WIT Legal, LLC ("WIT"), the leading consulting and testifying expert witness agency, has engaged in many of the biggest and most complex cases involving emerging technologies. As a result of its success, the company has established a next-level intellectual property (IP) practice with a strategic focus in four industries exploding with innovation and ripe for significant litigation.

"IP litigation is the predominant part of our business," said Paul Neale, President & CEO of WIT. "We have proven to our clients time and again that we have the best experts to advise them on their litigation strategies and testify on industry and technical issues. Our strategic focus in the automotive, fintech, gaming, and wireless communications industries acknowledges that we are best suited to address the core areas where litigation will take place."

Part of the company's success results from developing deep relationships with its experts. To that end, WIT has formed an IP Advisory Panel to serve as a trusted partner to the company. Each member of the panel was selected to bring a diverse perspective and in-depth knowledge on current and future trends impacting individual industries as well as trends that cut across multiple industries. Members of the IP Advisory Panel include former automotive executive Larry Achram, gaming industry insider Josh Grant, distinguished M.I.T. professor and network coding pioneer Muriel Medard, Ph.D., and financial industry veteran Peter Vinella, Ph.D.

"Our IP Advisory Panel gives us an insider's look into the issues that will arise in major legal disputes," said Stephen Henn, Chief Revenue Officer at WIT. "With that knowledge in hand, we proactively engage with our clients to identify legal risks and opportunities and to provide them with the most experienced experts to assist them in advising their corporate clients."

Within automotive, fintech, gaming, and wireless communications, the company sees four top trends emerging as major areas for litigation – 5G/6G, electric vehicles, payment systems, and virtual/augmented reality. Significant investments have been made in each of these markets that drive competition among major industry players and new entrants. In response, WIT has built teams of diverse experts to address all angles of IP-related litigation, including disputes involving mergers and acquisitions, patent infringement, theft of trade secrets, business contracts, and other areas critical to WIT's clients.

In addition to disputes within individual verticals, WIT anticipates growing challenges brought on by the convergence of technology among these industries. As a proactive approach to protecting innovation, WIT advocates attorneys engage with experts early in their litigation process to help navigate potential issues.

Paul Neale adds, "We are excited about this next phase of our growth and will continue to affiliate with the best—the best experts and the best clients—to drive opportunities for success."

About WIT Legal, LLC.

WIT is the only expert witness agency representing the world's top consulting and testifying experts. By anticipating major trends in litigation, WIT proactively builds teams consisting of academic and industry experts who have the credentials and experience to address our clients' needs. WIT has redefined the expert witness industry by bringing experts in the highest demand together under one virtual roof.

For more information about WIT, visit WITlegal.com and follow us at @WITexperts.

