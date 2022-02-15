Verra Mobility Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, after market close on February 28, 2022.

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility) (PRNewswire)

Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer, David Roberts, and Chief Financial Officer, Tricia Chiodo, will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

To access the conference call, dial 1-800-289-0438 for the U.S. or Canada and 1-323-794-2423 for international callers with conference ID 2956056. The webcast will be available live in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at ir.verramobility.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, March 14, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 2956056.

In addition, an archived webcast will be available in the "News & Events" section of the Investor Relations page of Verra Mobility's website at ir.verramobility.com.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company operating in more than 15 countries, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of tolling and issuing authorities. Verra Mobility fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

