VECTOR IS LEADING THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN FUND SERVICES Alternative Asset Industry Veterans Launch Firm to Solve Long-Standing Fund Administration Challenges with Technology Innovation & Top-Tier Talent

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of alternative asset industry veterans has launched Vector, a modern fund administration services provider to closed-end alternative investment firms.

As the alternative asset industry experiences exponential growth, fund managers are plagued by inefficient and outdated tools for tracking financial performance metrics, assessing portfolio risk, and delivering timely communications. Asset managers require a data-driven and technology-enabled solution to maintain a focus on their top priority: generating lasting returns for investors.

Matt Wheeler, Vector's Founder & CEO, previously served as a director of a premier closed-end fund administrator, where he led teams managing investment strategies for some of the biggest names in the venture capital industry.

"After decades of observing two of the industry's greatest challenges – fragmented technology and talent retention – I had a vision for a firm that could reduce friction between stakeholders; provide a platform for strong performers to thrive; and modernize fund administration through a commitment to workflow engineering, purpose-driven technology and a seamless stakeholder experience," says Wheeler.

Vector, which provides fund administration services and operational support, is also developing cutting-edge, cloud-based technology that will provide clients with unparalleled access to data that enables top-tier decision making. The platform is designed specifically for private funds by those who have deep industry expertise and understand the complexities of these funds at the most granular level.

Key features include:

Financial Reporting – An integrated general ledger, which generates custom reporting with a few clicks.

Portfolio Monitoring – Access to standard and custom reporting to oversee data such as IRRs and attribution analysis.

Investor Communications – An easy-to-navigate platform for investors to access documents and information in real-time.

"It's clear those who seize the opportunity to streamline business operations and integrate data for more in-depth analysis will, ultimately, be better positioned to focus on delivering results for investors. Vector was founded to fix these two fundamental challenges," says Molly Yakubian, Vector's Chief Operating Officer.

About Vector

Vector is a different kind of fund administrator. Alternative investments are not simply a focus area for our team – they're our only focus. We leverage industry-leading technology and top talent to deliver seamless and integrated fund services, so our clients can focus on getting better returns for investors.

Our offerings include: Fund Accounting & Reporting; Fund Administration & Operational Support; Investor Onboarding & Ongoing Investor Relations; Audit & Tax Support; and Management Company Support.

Learn more at: VectorAIS.com.

