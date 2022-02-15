Red Canary Launches Partner Program to Meet Growing Demand for Security Beyond the Endpoint Red Canary Partner Connect will unite a diverse ecosystem of incident response, risk and managed services partners

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary, the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider that detects threats no one else can, today announced the launch of Red Canary Partner Connect, a new partner program to address its diverse ecosystem and arm partners with the tools to identify, investigate and triage threats. The program will connect a diverse group of businesses that organizations rely on to protect themselves and respond to breaches. In addition to over 30 existing partners, new partners include Charles River Associates, Antigen Security, Brown & Brown Insurance and Jamf.

As cyberattacks grow in both sophistication and volume, it's essential that businesses can ensure that no threats slip through the cracks. And it's not just those breached who are impacted, as cyberattacks kickstart a trickle-down effect to cyber insurance carriers, brokers, incident response firms and MDR providers. As a result, the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for MDR Services estimates that 50% of organizations will be using MDR services by 2025, and that the MDR market will reach $2.15 billion in revenue by the same year.

"The increase in cyberattacks has made MDR an indispensable component of running a successful business, and customers need a full solution," said Craig Halliwell, VP of Channel and Partnerships at Red Canary. "Red Canary Partner Connect reflects the dynamic and diverse nature of the cybersecurity value-chain, providing a common foundation for all partners to leverage Red Canary while still allowing the flexibility to fit the needs of their business."

The Red Canary Partner Connect program has five categories:

Technology Partners - technology integration with Red Canary's security platform

Incident Response - MDR support for short-term breach investigations

Managed Service Providers - leverage Red Canary MDR to provide Managed Security Services to end user customers

Insurance and Risk - referral relationship for insurance carriers and brokers with Red Canary, or Red Canary MSSPs

Solution Providers - option for traditional resellers to resell Red Canary

The program provides a multitude of benefits to partners tailored to their industry, including the opportunity to co-sell, re-sell or refer, and is ideally suited to Managed Service Providers wanting to offer more advanced security services without building and managing their own SOC. Managed Service Providers meeting minimum size requirements also have the flexibility to act as distributor, aggregating licenses on behalf of smaller MSPs. Unlike other partner programs that do a disservice to their partners by signing up dozens in a particular geography, Red Canary Partner Connect limits partner onboarding and provides specified account managers to each partner.

The new partner program arrives alongside the launch of new Threat Investigation and Active Remediation capabilities to provide customers with beyond-the-endpoint detection. The proactive, tailored approach to MDR will allow both customers and partners to find and address all threats before they cause business harm.

Supporting Partner Quotes

"As a commercial insurance agent & risk consultant, it is understood that threats of cyber security extend beyond insurance placement and coverage," said Brian Pilarski, Commercial Agent & Insurance Consultant at Brown & Brown Insurance. "I look to partners like Red Canary to team with other ecosystem partners, such as Antigen Security, to provide comprehensive protection and risk mitigation for customers as a tool in addition to their insurance coverage."

"Antigen Security has applied the Red Canary Incident Management program to enhance and enable the Antigen Partner Network, designed to help customers reduce their cyber risk and retain cyber insurance through our extensive network of insurance carriers, brokers, and cyber law firms," said Steven Legg, CEO at Antigen Security. "We're excited to be part of the Red Canary Partner Connect community."

"Charles River Associates handles thousands of cyber security events on a yearly basis. CRA partners with Red Canary to augment our team in cyber threat detection and incident response when responding to matters on a global basis," said Bill Hardin, VP of Cybersecurity at Charles River.

Red Canary will be hosting its first quarterly Partner Update Call on Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Register here , or visit redcanary.com/partners/ for more information on Red Canary Partner Connect.

About Red Canary

Red Canary stops cyber threats no one else does, so organizations can fearlessly pursue their missions. We do it by delivering managed detection and response (MDR) across enterprise endpoints, cloud workloads, network, identities, and SaaS apps. As a security ally, we define MDR in our own terms with unlimited 24x7 support, deep threat expertise, hands-on remediation, and by doing what's right for customers and partners.

