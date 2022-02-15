50/50 Thursdays
Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:

Consolidated Highlights



Three Months Ended 
December 31,


Change


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


Change


2021


2020


$


%


2021


2020


$


%

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)















Net premiums earned (2)

$

958,266



$

921,860



$

36,406



3.9

%


$

3,741,948



$

3,555,635



$

186,313



5.2

%

Net premiums written (1) (2)

$

932,678



$

895,528



$

37,150



4.1

%


$

3,855,369



$

3,611,543



$

243,826



6.8

%

















Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (3)

$

43,217



$

90,209



$

(46,992)



(52.1)

%


$

88,210



$

67,727



$

20,483



30.2

%

Net income

$

30,473



$

166,743



$

(136,270)



(81.7)

%


$

247,937



$

374,607



$

(126,670)



(33.8)

%

Net income per diluted share

$

0.55



$

3.01



$

(2.46)



(81.7)

%


$

4.48



$

6.77



$

(2.29)



(33.8)

%

















Operating (loss) income (1)

$

(12,744)



$

76,534



$

(89,278)



(116.7)

%


$

159,727



$

306,880



$

(147,153)



(48.0)

%

Operating (loss) income per diluted share (1)

$

(0.23)



$

1.38



$

(1.61)



(116.7)

%


$

2.88



$

5.54



$

(2.66)



(48.0)

%

Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4)

$

19,000



$

21,000



$

(2,000)



(9.5)

%


$

104,000



$

64,000



$

40,000



62.5

%

Combined ratio (5)

105.4

%


93.3

%




12.1 pts


98.3

%


93.1

%




5.2 pts



(1)

These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information
Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in
"Supplemental Schedules."

(2)

The Company's net premiums earned and written were reduced by $0.1 million and $127.7 million for the three
and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, due to premium refunds and credits to its eligible policyholders
for reduced driving and business activities following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding these premium
refunds and credits, net premiums earned and written increased 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively, for the twelve months
ended December 31, 2021 from the corresponding period in 2020.

(3)

Net realized investment gains before tax were $55 million and $114 million for the three months ended December 31,
2021 and 2020, respectively, and $112 million and $86 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and
2020, respectively. The changes in fair value of the Company's investments are recorded as part of net realized
investment gains or losses in its consolidated statements of operations due to the adoption of the fair value option for its
investments as permitted under GAAP.

(4)

Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 totaled
approximately $18 million and $109 million, respectively, with no reinsurance benefits used for these losses. In addition,
the Company experienced unfavorable development of approximately $1 million and favorable development of
approximately $5 million on prior years' catastrophe losses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021,
respectively. The majority of 2021 catastrophe losses resulted from the deep freeze and other extreme weather events
in Texas and Oklahoma, rainstorms, wildfires and winter storms in California, and the impact of Hurricane Ida in New
Jersey and New York. Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the three and twelve months ended
December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $21 million and $69 million, respectively, with no reinsurance benefits used
for these losses. In addition, the Company experienced favorable development of approximately $5 million on prior
years' catastrophe losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The majority of 2020 catastrophe losses
resulted from wildfires and windstorms in California and extreme weather events outside of California.

(5)

The Company experienced favorable development of approximately $2 million and $3 million on prior accident years'
loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and
favorable development of approximately $26 million and unfavorable development of approximately $23 million on
prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and
2020, respectively. The year-to-date favorable development in 2021 was primarily attributable to lower than estimated
losses and loss adjustment expenses in the homeowners and private passenger automobile lines of insurance business,
partially offset by unfavorable development in the commercial automobile and commercial property lines of insurance business,
while the year-to-date unfavorable development in 2020 was primarily attributable to higher than estimated
losses and loss adjustment expenses in the homeowners and commercial automobile lines of insurance business, partially
offset by favorable development in the private passenger automobile line of insurance business.

Investment Results




Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

(000's except average annual yield)







Average invested assets at cost (1)


$    4,799,548


$  4,398,360


$   4,681,462


$       4,291,888

Net investment income (2)









     Before income taxes


$         34,161


$       34,057


$      129,727


$          134,858

     After income taxes


$         30,048


$       30,286


$      115,216


$          120,043

Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes (2)


2.5 %


2.8 %


2.5 %


2.8 %



(1)      

Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average
invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets for each period.

(2)

Net investment income before and after income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2021 remained relatively
steady compared to the corresponding period in 2020, resulting largely from a lower average yield on investments mostly
offset by higher average invested assets. The lower net investment income before and after income taxes for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020 resulted largely from a lower average
yield on investments, partially offset by higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments after income
taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 decreased compared to the corresponding periods in
2020, primarily due to the maturity and replacement of higher yielding investments purchased when market interest rates
were higher with lower yielding investments, as a result of decreasing market interest rates. 

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6350 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2022.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in states where the Company operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; and legal, cyber security, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues:








     Net premium earned

$       958,266


$       921,860


$   3,741,948


$   3,555,635

     Net investment income

34,161


34,057


129,727


134,858

     Net realized investment gains

54,705


114,189


111,658


85,731

     Other

2,141


1,478


10,024


8,287

          Total revenues

$    1,049,273


$    1,071,584


$   3,993,357


$   3,784,511

Expenses:








     Losses and loss adjustment expenses

778,637


629,716


2,760,155


2,395,343

     Policy acquisition costs

164,829


164,184


633,385


627,788

     Other operating expenses

66,674


66,312


283,397


285,831

     Interest

4,268


4,262


17,113


17,048

          Total expenses

$    1,014,408


$       864,474


$   3,694,050


$   3,326,010









Income before income taxes

34,865


207,110


299,307


458,501

     Income tax expense

4,392


40,367


51,370


83,894

                    Net income

$         30,473


$       166,743


$      247,937


$      374,607









Basic average shares outstanding

55,371


55,358


55,368


55,358

Diluted average shares outstanding

55,374


55,358


55,374


55,358









Basic Per Share Data








Net income

$             0.55


$             3.01


$            4.48


$            6.77

Net realized investment gains, net of tax

$             0.78


$             1.63


$            1.59


$            1.22









Diluted Per Share Data








Net income

$             0.55


$             3.01


$            4.48


$            6.77

Net realized investment gains, net of tax

$             0.78


$             1.63


$            1.59


$            1.22









Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis








Loss ratio

81.3 %


68.3 %


73.8 %


67.4 %

Expense ratio

24.2 %


25.0 %


24.5 %


25.7 %

Combined ratio (a)

105.4 %


93.3 %


98.3 %


93.1 %



   (a)

Combined ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2021 does not sum due to rounding. 

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


(unaudited)



ASSETS




Investments, at fair value:




     Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $3,909,780; $3,388,418)

$             4,031,523


$              3,549,810

     Equity securities (cost $754,536; $$695,150)

970,939


803,851

     Short-term investments (cost $141,206; $376,547)

140,127


375,609

          Total investments

5,142,589


4,729,270

Cash

335,557


348,479

Receivables:




     Premiums

621,740


599,070

           Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable

(6,000)


(10,000)

                   Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

615,740


589,070

     Accrued investment income

43,299


42,985

     Other

7,600


10,730

          Total receivables

666,639


642,785

Reinsurance recoverables

45,000


48,579

      Allowance for credit losses on reinsurance recoverables


(91)

             Reinsurance recoverables, net of allowance for credit losses

45,000


48,488

Deferred policy acquisition costs

258,259


246,994

Fixed assets, net

191,332


178,923

Operating lease right-of-use assets

31,967


40,554

Current income taxes

20,108


Goodwill

42,796


42,796

Other intangible assets, net

10,255


11,322

Other assets

27,970


38,635

          Total assets

$             6,772,472


$              6,328,246





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$             2,226,430


$              1,991,304

Unearned premiums

1,519,799


1,405,873

Notes payable

372,931


372,532

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

169,125


194,421

Operating lease liabilities

34,577


43,825

Current income taxes


10,426

Deferred income taxes

53,569


41,132

Other liabilities

255,760


236,136

Shareholders' equity

2,140,281


2,032,597

          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$             6,772,472


$              6,328,246





OTHER INFORMATION




Common stock shares outstanding

55,371


55,358

Book value per share

$38.65


$36.72

Statutory surplus (a)

$1.83 billion


$1.77 billion

Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a)

2.11


2.04

Debt to total capital ratio (b)

14.9 %


15.6 %

Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a)(c)

3.4 years


3.0 years

Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)




     Personal Auto PIF

1,122


1,116

     Homeowners PIF

705


671

     Commercial Auto PIF

39


38



(a) 

Unaudited.

(b)

Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value).

(c)

Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020









Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)











Net premiums earned

$

958,266



$

921,860



$

3,741,948



$

3,555,635


Change in net unearned premiums

(25,588)



(26,332)



113,421



55,908


Net premiums written

$

932,678



$

895,528



$

3,855,369



$

3,611,543










Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

778,637



$

629,716



$

2,760,155



$

2,395,343


Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

(94,360)



(49,466)



(248,208)



(91,539)


Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

684,277



$

580,250



$

2,511,947



$

2,303,804










Net income

$

30,473



$

166,743



$

247,937



$

374,607


Less: Net realized investment gains

54,705



114,189



111,658



85,731


         Tax on net realized investment gains (b)

11,488



23,980



23,448



18,004


             Net realized investment gains, net of tax

43,217



90,209



88,210



67,727


Operating (loss) income

$

(12,744)



$

76,534



$

159,727



$

306,880










Per diluted share:








Net income

$

0.55



$

3.01



$

4.48



$

6.77


Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax

0.78



1.63



1.59



1.22


Operating (loss) income (c)

$

(0.23)



$

1.38



$

2.88



$

5.54










Combined ratio





98.3

%


93.1

%

Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development





0.7

%


(0.6)

%

Combined ratio-accident period basis





99.0

%


92.5

%



(a)

See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" on page 7. 

(b)

Based on federal statutory rate of 21%.

(c)

Operating income per diluted share for each of the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 does not sum due to rounding.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance.  Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

Mercury General Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Mercury General Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Mercury...
Mercury General Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Mercury General Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Mercury General Corporation)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-general-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2021-results-and-declares-quarterly-dividend-301482344.html

SOURCE Mercury General Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.