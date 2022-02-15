InventHelp Inventors Develop Dental Guard (WDH-2700)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We realize that various individuals may not be able to practice oral hygiene," said inventors from Alexandria, Va. "This inspired us to develop a device that could maintain general oral health for nearly anyone."

They developed the patent-pending AUTOSMILE that allows users to quickly and easily clean the oral cavity for a bright, clean, refreshing and healthy smile. This convenient and practical device would be easy to use and may reduce cavities, gum disease and halitosis. Additionally, it may establish a lifelong practice of proper oral hygiene.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2700, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

