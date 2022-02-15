HUBLOT PARTNERS WITH LEDGER TO MERGE HIGH-END CRYPTO TECHNOLOGY AND THE ANCIENT CURRENCY 'ELECTRUM' WITH TRADITIONAL WATCH CRAFTSMANSHIP

The Swiss watch company introduces a 50-piece limited-edition Big Bang Unico with a Ledger Nano X crypto wallet

NYON, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot loves crypto! Today, the Swiss watchmaker introduces the Big Bang Unico Ledger, a landmark watch created in partnership with Ledger, the world's leading and most secure crypto and digital asset platform, already trusted by 4 million customers worldwide. The watch merges high-end crypto technology and traditional watch craftsmanship.

"Having served as the Timekeeping Partner of January's Crypto Finance Conference 2022 in St. Moritz, it brings me great pleasure to introduce today a watch that fuses together the many tantalising possibilities that link high-end crypto and state-of-the-art mechanical watchmaking. I firmly believe this is the year when the watch industry will come to embrace crypto currency. Hublot has always been first, unique, different and we're extremely proud and excited to introduce a luxury Swiss Made watch that brings these two passionate, creative worlds together in such an historic, tangible way. History will show the Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger as a landmark collaboration that set the new standard for forward-thinking people who love watches, crypto and shaping the future."

- RICARDO GUADALUPE

HUBLOT CEO

There are three core elements in the Big Bang Unico Ledger package: the watch, a limited-edition Ledger Nano X crypto wallet, and a special sapphire watch box.

The watch is based on the Big Bang, which has a 42mm black ceramic case and a skeletonised automatic chronograph in-house movement. Most striking is the watch's high-contrast golden bezel, cast in solid "Electrum," a natural gold and silver alloy that was used by Lydian and Greek societies in around 625-600 BC to mint the earliest known coins. For the watch, Hublot's R&D Department developed a special stainless version of the alloy containing a 50/50 gold-silver mix. The Bitcoin Latin motto "Vires in Numeris," or strength in numbers, is stamped six times into the bezel's outer edge. Together, these themes capture the spirit of the world's oldest and newest currencies. The case back is engraved with the Ledger logo and the 50-piece limited-edition number.

Packaged with the watch is the Ledger & Hublot Nano X, a limited-edition crypto key that will only be available with the watch. The Nano X is Ledger's signature digital asset wallet, a market-leading Bluetooth-enabled piece of hardware for safely encrypting, securing, managing and growing your crypto assets. The Nano X is finished in matte black and decorated with both Ledger and Hublot logos.

These will be delivered in a special presentation box made of a transparent smoked black sapphire chosen to illustrate the transparency and security of blockchain and decentralised currency. The case also makes an ironic reference to the solid, once impervious nature of traditional vaults and safes, which serve no function when it comes to digital assets.

The Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger will go down in history as the game-changer – the first wristwatch to fuse fine watchmaking and high-end crypto technology perfectly together. First, unique, different. Hublot loves crypto!

Check the product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eufRbueSMk&ab_channel=HUBLOT.

HUBLOT

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, Hublot is defined by its innovation, which began with the highly original combination of gold and rubber. This "Art of Fusion" stems from the imagination of its visionary Honorary Chairman, Jean-Claude Biver, and has been driven forward by CEO Ricardo Guadalupe since 2012.

The release of the iconic, multi-award-winning Big Bang in 2005 paved the way for new flagship collections (Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang), with complications ranging from the simple to the highly sophisticated, establishing the extraordinary DNA of the Swiss watchmaking house and ensuring its impressive growth.

Keen to preserve its traditional and cutting-edge expertise, and guided by its philosophy to "Be First, Different and Unique," the Swiss watchmaker is consistently ahead of the curve, through its innovations in materials (scratch-resistant Magic Gold, ceramics in vibrant colours, sapphire), and the creation of Manufacture movements (Unico, Meca-10, Tourbillon).

Hublot is fully committed to creating a Haute Horlogerie brand with a visionary future: a future which is fused with the key events of our times (FIFA World Cup™, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EURO™) and the finest ambassadors our era has to offer (Chiara Ferragni, Pelé, Kylian Mbappé, Usain Bolt, Novak Djokovic).

Discover the Hublot universe at our network of boutiques located in key cities across the globe: Geneva, Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, Zurich and at HUBLOT.com.

LEDGER

Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web 3.0. Over 15% of the world's crypto assets are secured through LEDGER digital wallets. LEDGER has developed a variety of products and services to enable individuals and companies to securely buy, store, swap, grow and manage crypto assets – including the LEDGER hardware wallets Nano S or Nano X and the Ledger Live app to offer consumers the easiest way to start their crypto journey while maintaining full control over their digital assets. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.

