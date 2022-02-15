Evogene Financial Results and Earnings Announcement Schedule for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter of 2021

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science product development across several market segments, announces today that it will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Financial Results and Earnings Announcement

On the day of the announcement, the Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 09:00 AM Eastern time, 16:00 Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-918-0609 internationally. Access to the call will also be available via live webcast through the Company's website at www.evogene.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call. To access the replay, please dial +1-888-326-9310 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-925-5901 internationally. The replay will be accessible through March 11, 2022, and an archive of the webcast will be available on the webcast link for the following twelve months.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based product by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. We established three unique technological engines, MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI, leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (Microboost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). The company uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, our main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop novel products as follows: human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd.

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

Evogene Investor Contact:

Rivka Neufeld

Investor Relations and Public Relations Manager

E: IR@evogene.com

T: +972-8-931-1900



US Investor Relations:

Kenny Green

Edison Group

Email: kgreen@edisongroup.com

Tel: +1 212 378 8040

