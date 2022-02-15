Armed Forces Brewing Company Releases The Most Patriotic Light Beer Ever: Preamble - We The People

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Brewing Company today announced the release of its first light beer, Preamble - We The People, which will be available for sale on President's Day – February 21, 2022. To commemorate the release, Armed Forces Brewing Company today released a video featuring shareholders Robert J. O'Neill, the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden, decorated U.S. Army veteran Major Ed Pulido and well-known former Navy SEALS Ray "Cash" Care and Darren "McB" McBurnett. The video may be viewed at www.Preamble.Beer.

"Preamble is crisp, clean and made with one malt and a single American hop grown by U.S. Military Veterans at Dog Star Hops in Michigan. It has a light malt sweetness balanced by a restrained herbal hop profile formulated by our award-winning brewmaster, Bob Rupprecht," Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company stated.

The beer will be available on President's Day in select stores in Maryland and Virginia, and consumers can order it online at www.Preamble.Beer. Preamble will also be available in Eastern Pennsylvania and Florida in March. It is scheduled to hit the shelves in HEB stores in Texas in late Spring. A portion of the profits from Preamble - We The People will be donated to the John Daly – Major Ed Heart of a Lion Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides support for children, first responders and America's Veterans.

Armed Forces Brewing Company is owned by Military Veterans and is known for great tasting beers as well as its outrageous and patriotic videos for its public stock offering, which has already attracted more than 2,500 investors. More information on the SEC-qualified public offering is available at www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/preamble.

Armed Forces Brewing Company was created to pay homage to the U.S. Military through its four beer brands that pay tribute to each branch of the Military: Seawolf Brewery (Navy, Coast Guard), Soldier Brewery (Army), Jarhead Brewery (Marines) and Airmen Brewery (Air Force and Space Force). Launched in 2019, Armed Forces Brewing Company was founded by experienced veterans of the food and beverage industry and Military Veterans.

For more information visit www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com.

