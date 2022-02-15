Alterna Equity Partners Announces Investment in Mod Op

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterna Equity Partners ("AEP"), a South Florida-based lower middle market private equity firm, has completed an investment in Mod Op, LLC ("Mod Op" or the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing and communications platform focused on B2B and B2C end markets. The transaction represents the first platform investment for Alterna Equity Partners Fund I, which launched in 2021.

Alterna Equity Partners and Mod Op, LLC (PRNewswire)

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York and Panama City, Panama, servicing clients globally for over 20 years. The Company delivers strategic and creative solutions for both middle market and well-known brands, including Hilton, ExxonMobil, Hudson Pacific Properties, Baha Mar, TurtleWax, ViacomCBS, NBC Universal, Nike and many others. Mod Op offers a broad range of services across the digital spectrum, including brand strategy, advertising, digital marketing, technology development, social media and public relations.

AEP is partnering with an industry leading and cohesive management team that has been successfully executing on client engagements while simultaneously growing the platform via an acquisition-oriented strategy. "The team at Alterna Equity Partners is thrilled to partner with an effective, high caliber team with a proven track record of success. We expect to play an active role supporting the team in their growth and acquisition strategy going forward" commented Rob Konrad, Managing Partner at AEP. Casey Swercheck, Partner at AEP, added, "We believe the Mod Op investment is a great example of AEP's approach to partnering with strong management teams who share a strategic vision and have close alignment with AEP."

Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op, further commented, "The investment from Alterna Equity Partners comes at a critical inflection point in our business, as we have positioned Mod Op's operations to support significant future growth while maintaining our result-oriented focus for our clients. The AEP team values the effort our team has made and time invested in building a best-in-class organization, and we share a strategic vision with them for the future."

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a full-service digital marketing and communications platform focused on using the right methods to help its clients capitalize on their opportunities. Mod Op's services for both B2C and B2B markets include brand strategy, advertising, digital marketing and public relations. In addition, through the agency's technology group, Mod Op offers web and app UX/UI, development and maintenance. With offices in New York, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, Minneapolis and Panama City, Panama, Mod Op pairs data and innovation with expertise to best serve clients across the U.S. and Latin America. For additional information, please visit www.modop.com

About Alterna Equity Partners

Alterna Equity Partners is a private equity firm based in South Florida focused on making control and non-control investments in lower middle market U.S. companies. We seek stable, established companies and back strong management teams that are poised for growth. Our differentiated strategy is centered on the long-standing focus on founder- or family-owned mid-size businesses (typically from $15-100 million in enterprise value) and a deep understanding and appreciation of the unique challenges and opportunities such businesses present. To learn more, please visit www.alternaequitypartners.com

For Information, Contact

Rob Konrad Alterna Equity Partners Managing Partner info@alternaequitypartners.com Elizabeth Byrd Mod Op Senior PR & Social Media Manager Elizabeth.byrd@modop.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alterna Equity Partners